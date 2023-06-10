Home » The vegetable superfood that will help you protect the heart
Sports

The vegetable superfood that will help you protect the heart

by admin
The vegetable superfood that will help you protect the heart

06/10/2023 at 19:01

CEST


Superfoods are considered so for their richness in nutrients, fiber, antioxidants, fatty acids and vitamins.

The different fruits and vegetables of our Mediterranean diet offer us many properties

Los superfoods They are considered so for their richness in nutrients, fiber, antioxidants, fatty acids and vitamins that are very beneficial for our health. The different fruits and vegetables of our Mediterranean diet offer us many properties, but there is a superfood in particular that can help us protect the heart and liver.

This food in question is the radish what, accompanied by good physical activity and other healthy habits, can bring us great benefits. The most common radishes are round, small, and reddish in color. The older ones have a spicier flavor, but the young ones are sweeter.

The recommendation of agricultural experts is that it should not remain in the ground for too long, as it could soften or take on a bad taste. The best radishes are tender and fresh, good accompaniments for salads, sandwiches or grated, since its roots, flowers, seeds and leaves can be eaten.

They are high potassium contentwhich helps the blood pressure regulation and his flavonoidswhich has properties anti-inflammatoryhelp to combat cardiovascular disease. Also, their antioxidant functions They are good for cleaning the blood of toxins and waste, improving the health of the liver.

See also  Dead Vangelis, composer of 'Blade Runner' soundtrack - Magazine

You may also like

French Open: Amelie Mauresmo says tournament can ‘do...

Vingegaard wins Criterium du Dauphine

[Singapore Badminton Open]Guoyu won 1 championship and 1...

Panatta, McEnroe, Borg at dinner in Paris between...

Riots overshadow promotion second leg: SpVgg Unterhaching is...

‘Unexpected’ Willie Calhoun channels Aaron Judge with HR...

Borussia Mönchengladbach: Why Virkus takes a risk with...

Chinese women’s volleyball team prepares for World Women’s...

Leo Messi, retained on his arrival in China...

DFB: Hansi Flick demands more from Niklas Süle...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy