The vegetable superfood that will help you protect the heart

Los superfoods They are considered so for their richness in nutrients, fiber, antioxidants, fatty acids and vitamins that are very beneficial for our health. The different fruits and vegetables of our Mediterranean diet offer us many properties, but there is a superfood in particular that can help us protect the heart and liver.

This food in question is the radish what, accompanied by good physical activity and other healthy habits, can bring us great benefits. The most common radishes are round, small, and reddish in color. The older ones have a spicier flavor, but the young ones are sweeter.

The recommendation of agricultural experts is that it should not remain in the ground for too long, as it could soften or take on a bad taste. The best radishes are tender and fresh, good accompaniments for salads, sandwiches or grated, since its roots, flowers, seeds and leaves can be eaten.

They are high potassium contentwhich helps the blood pressure regulation and his flavonoidswhich has properties anti-inflammatoryhelp to combat cardiovascular disease. Also, their antioxidant functions They are good for cleaning the blood of toxins and waste, improving the health of the liver.