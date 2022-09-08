Home Sports The vehicle model competition of the Provincial Games is in full swing, and the teenagers stage speed and passion_Jinhua City_Dongyuan Primary School_Preliminaries
Original title: The vehicle model competition of the Provincial Games is in full swing, and the teenagers stage speed and passion

“Currently the vehicles are ranked 3, 6, and 8, and there is one minute left in the competition!” On September 7, the vehicle model competition of the Provincial Games officially started at Dongyuan Primary School in Jinhua City, with ten teams from Hangzhou, Ningbo, Wenzhou, Jinhua and other places. The 51 athletes of the national team will fight for four gold medals in four days.

It is reported that the vehicle model competition is the first competition to enter the Provincial Games. There are four events in this competition, namely 1:22 electric rally car, 1:18 electric touring car, 1:18 electric off-road vehicle and remote control three-on-three football match. In the afternoon, the 1:22 electric rally car race preliminaries and the remote control three-on-three football preliminaries were held.

“1:22 refers to the reduced scale of the real car. The contestants’ cars are distributed uniformly by the organizing committee. The contestants and coaches have only one morning for assembly and debugging.” Referee inspector Ge Meng introduced that the electric rally car competition The quick race is divided into preliminaries and finals, of which the preliminaries are also qualifying races. “The results of the preliminaries determine the positions in the finals. The higher the ranking in the preliminary rounds, the more powerful positions can be selected first.” “Whether it is the layout of the stadium or logistical support, Jinhua Development Zone prepares according to the highest standards of the event, especially Closed-loop management and other aspects are well done.” Ge Meng said.

With a whistle, the 1:22 electric rally car project officially started. The remote mobilizers focused their attention on their respective vehicle models, and manipulated the remote sensing equipment skillfully and accurately. After two rounds of preliminaries and three rounds of finals, the Lishui team won the gold medal, and the Hangzhou and Jinhua teams won the silver and bronze medals respectively.

On behalf of Jinhua, Yu Jia, who graduated from Dongyuan Primary School, is currently a senior in high school. On the field, Yu Jia was calm and composed, showing excellent professional skills and strong psychological qualities. “She was able to take time to train and compete during the critical period of her senior year of high school, and she was able to withstand the pressure. As a coach, she was actually very moved.” Wu Zhen, the vice principal of Dongyuan Primary School, said that the vehicle model competition pays more attention to the athletes’ on-site operation, vehicle debugging, In terms of psychological quality and other aspects, it plays a very good role in promoting the all-round development of young people.

Author｜Wu Xuan and Chen Liangang

Editor｜Zhu Ming

