Carrega, Scalzone and Basagni on the podium in Monaco 1972 – from: coni.it

Article by Giovanni Manenti

Italy is a A country that boasts an appreciable tradition in shooting, certified by the fourth place in the overall Olympic medal table, preceded only by the United States, China and the Soviet Union/Russia, although of the 16 gold medals won, 11 (8 in the men’s field and 3 in the women’s …) come from the specialties of clay pigeon shooting, i.e. skeet and Olympic pit …

In particular, this last test is the one that alone brought the greatest number of laurels to the blue cause – although not the same was included in the Olympic Program for four editions, from Amsterdam 1928 to London 1948 – with our shooters collecting 6 golds, 9 silvers and 5 bronzes, having, in the men’s sector, a period of maximum splendor between the 1956 Melbourne and 1984 Los Angeles Gameswith 5 affirmations out of the 8 contested editions.

The first, great protagonist is Galliano Rossini, Gold in Melbourne 1956 and silver four years later in Rome, as well as individual silver at the World Championships in Caracas 1954 and Moscow 1958 (as well as bronze the following year in Cairo …), followed by another excellent interpreter of the specialty such as Ennio Mattarelli, who climbs to the top step of the podium at the 1964 Tokyo Olympics, after having already won the Oslo 1961 World Championships, the latter success repeating in 1969 in San Sebastianafter the Italian duo formed by the two Olympic Champions had disappointed the previous year at the Mexico City Games, finishing in 13th and 27th position with 193 and 189 clay targets hit respectively, while the Gold was won by the British Bob Braithwaite who, with 198 targets hit out of 200, equals the record set by Mattarelli four years earlier in Japan…

In view of the appointment made up of Munich Games 1972 – where the obligatory favorite is the 38-year-old Frenchman Michel Carrega, fresh from having imposed himself at the last two World Cups in Phoenix 1970 and Bologna 1971Reviews that don’t see any blue on the podium – the Federation decides to focus on couple formed by the 34-year-old Florentine Silvano Basagni and the 41-year-old Angelo Scalzone, as they were born on 2 January 1931 in Casal di Principe, in the province of Casertaboth making their Olympic debut, a choice that turns out to be absolutely right.

Moreover, none of the top 5 finishers at the Mexico City Olympics is present, unlike the 42enne polacco Adam Smelczynski (sixth in Mexico and already silver in Melbourne 1956, as well as his fifth participation in the Games …), on a par with the Soviet Aleksandr Alipov e del canadese John Primrose (respectively seventh and eighth four years before …), as well as the tenth classified, the Indian Karni Singh and the aforementioned Carrega, who finished twelfth in Mexico with only 193 targets hit …

The selection of Basagni finds his justifications in the fact that the Florentine had equaled the primacy of the aforementioned Mattarelli and Braithwaite, having also completed a course of 198 targets out of 200 equal to the relative world recordwhile there were some more doubts regarding the participation of Scalzone from Caserta, having the same just three years more than Mattarelli who, in fact, the following year takes the world championship bronze at the Melbourne World Championships.

Never, however, decision proves as happy as ever, when the 57 members present themselves at the shooting range of the Bavarian capital, for a competition that takes place over three days, from 27 to 29 August 1972always starting at 9:00 and a program that includes four first series of 25 clay pigeons, followed by two of 25 on the second day and another two of 25 in the final round …

Scalzone proves to be in the day when he makes no mistakes in the first two series, imitated only by the 26-year-old East German Burckhardt Hoppewhile two targets fail (which will prove decisive …) both Carrega and Basagni, a “clear path” which the 41-year-old from Caserta replies at the end of the first day, the only one who can boast 100 target targets, while the other blue and the reigning world champion redeem themselves by finishing at 98 as opposed to Hoppe who suffers a disastrous fourth series (with 4 errors …) which takes him away from the medals areajust eleventh with 95 targets hit, while the Swede Johnny Pahlsson and the 25-year-old Soviet Aleksandr Androshkin also place their candidacy for the podium, finishing with 97 targets out of 100.

The specialty of shooting above all requires strong nerves and what is taken for granted by the East German in the fourth series touches to the Soviet aftermath, in which he commits 4 errors on the 50 targets availablewith Scalzone also being deceived by a sudden gust of wind that prevents him from hitting a target, unlike Carrega and Basagni, who thus reduce the gap to just one clay target (149 to 148) before facing the last two, decisive series on the morning of August 29, 1972 …

With the other participants now hopelessly detached – including Hoppe who nonetheless demonstrates a great personality with 98 clay targets out of 100 hit in the last four series which lead him to fourth place overall and many regrets – the first to give up is Basagni who commits two mistakes in the penultimate series in contrast to the teammate and the still flawless Frenchman, so that the decision for the The Gold Medal goes to the last series of 25 clay pigeons where the cold blood of the two rivals becomes decisive, who confirm their stature as specialists of the absolute level, and 199 clay pigeons out of 200 deliver to Scalzone, in addition to the “Olympic glory”, also the new Olympic record and worldwide.

Con a transalpine podium formed by Scalzone, Carrega and Basagni, Italy redeems the disappointment of Mexico Citywhile the French shooter – capable of winning two more world titles at the Bern 1974 and Montecatini 1979 Reviews – is unable to give his country the Gold in this specialty that France had won only in the first inaugural edition in which it is included in the Olympic Programme, i.e. on the occasion of the 1900 Paris Games, however of little sporting value as the participants were almost all from the organizing country …

Scalzone’s legacy is taken up by his son Roberto, who obtains the best result of the world championship bronze at the 1997 World Championships held in Lima, without however having the satisfaction of participating in the Games, being “closed” by the more valid Marco Venturini, Giovanni Pellielo and Marcello Tittarelli, sharing, unfortunately, with his father, disappeared on April 29, 1987 at the age of only 56, victim of an incurable diseasesame adverse fate, given that he died in mid-July 2019 and Castel Volturno, just under two months after turning 57 …

Evidently the “Olympus gods” they had reserved for Angelo a single, large “Moment of Glory” and beyond he could not ask …