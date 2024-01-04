The (very cheap) gadget to quickly dry your sneakers

Winter has left us with storms, with its due storms (although not as many as we would like) and it is not surprising that more than one ends up, literally, soaked to the feet.

Although it is recommended during these days leave home well equipped (with a umbrella and even some water boots), are not always a look that suits our needs.

Therefore, if we end up soaked, our sneakers or shoes will always bear the brunt. And it is very important to dry the footwear quickly, since it is the only way to avoid bad odor, humidity or simply damaging the materials with which they are made and lasting less time than the first day.

If we let the shoes dry in the open air, it will surely take several days for them to be completely dry.

And since it is not advisable to put them in the dryer, because it can ruin the design or, in the worst case, shrink them, at SPORT we have found the most effective solution to put an end to this cumbersome task (and one that many parents of soccer-playing children will appreciate).

It is a specific dryer for shoes and boots that, in addition to drying, also eliminates the bad smell (so characteristic of wet materials) and the bacteria that proliferate in everything that is wet.

It is designed to be used in almost all types of footwear: from running shoes, soccer shoes, house shoes, snow boots or leather shoes, which we all know are very delicate.

It has a temperature control that is very precise to maintain the drying temperature constant, at 55º, and protect the footwear from heat. And since it has a timer (3, 6 or 9 hours), it can dry even the thickest sneakers. When drying is finished, it turns off automatically without touching any button.

Very safe gadget to use

He Snowpea shoe dryer It is made of high quality materials. The cable is especially resistant to pulling to prevent it from disconnecting during use. And the casing is fireproof, to avoid any domestic accidents.

Its compact and easily storable size allows it to be stored in any drawer and taken on trips. It measures 17 x 6.5 x 3 centimeters.

For the price at which it is for sale on Amazon, 27.99 euros, it is the gadget that we all need during rainy days because, according to the State Meteorological Agency, they will last until next weekend.

Users who have already tried it agree that the Snowpea brand shoe dryer “is very comfortable to transport and very useful.”

“It fits very well in soccer boots. The sweat from wearing them in a game or in a training session for 3 hours is enough to dry them, if it rains you have to put in more time and they don’t overheat, you can touch them without getting burned,” said another Internet user.

