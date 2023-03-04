“I don’t know if it’s the nicest goal I’ve ever scored. I also succeeded in others, for example recently in the derby with Hradec,” recalled the forward with the nickname Rum, his first hit in the season, which would also withstand the strictest standards of beauty. He has scored three goals so far in the ongoing season of the Fortuna League, but in Pardubice he believes , that he is far from having said the last word. “No matter how old he is, he can do it. We will definitely see some delicacies from him before the end of the season,” predicted David Mikula, who headed the bench of East Bohemia due to the absence of Radoslav Kováč, who was a week ago excluded in Olomouc.

Kováč thus fully experienced the entire match in the stands. Emotions flowed, the former representative expressed himself loudly several times. It was clear that he wished he could be with the team as usual. “But of course we solved some things with Radek. The conditioning coach communicated with him,” Mikula admitted that the distanced head coach understandably got involved in the match.

The reborn Pardubice won nine points in six spring duels, they only left defeated in the league premiere at the renovated home stadium against Slavia (0:2). During the troubled autumn, they only reached the nine-point mark in the fifteenth game. The shift in results and performance of Kováč's team must be obvious to almost everyone. "The work we did over the winter is bearing fruit. We beat our opponents regularly, get chances, score goals. We must not deviate from this path," said Černý motivated.