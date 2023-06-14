The Via dei Re, a journey on foot among the Savoy residences (and a book by Enrico Brizzi)

A nice idea is to do the Via dei Re, a journey on foot among the Savoy residences: he did it too Henry Brizziwho wrote a book on the 300 km traveled on foot in Piedmont between palaces and castles. The walk between one residence and another becomes, if entirely covered, a 10 day trek rich in historical, artistic and naturalistic suggestions. It’s about a new tourist destination which crosses a territory declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Starting from Torino he wanders between mansions built between the sixteenth and eighteenth centuries, up to the castles more external, leisure destinations for the royals of the time. A nice proposition, a itinerary facile to go, which also provides a ‘passport‘ to be stamped similar to that of Santiago’s walk.

The itinerary, which we want to propose as a new trek for enthusiasts of walking, nature and culture, is a 300 km route that takes place in 12 stages. In reality there are more than 12 residences but the tour developed by the Consortium of Royal Savoy Residences includes an itinerary essential and homogeneous from the point of view of logistics with stops in 12 Savoyard residence buildings.

The stages of the Via dei Re tour

It can be covered in 10 days, with an average of 30 km per day. It starts from the Royal Palace of Turin and here (if you want) you return, touching different places distant from the city such as ithe castle of Aglie.

Here are the stops to make:

Royal Palace

Madame Palace

Palazzo Carignano

Villal of the Queen

Palace of Venaria

Herd Castle

Rivoli Castle

Stupinigi hunting lodge

Castle of Moncalieri

Castle of Racconigi

Govone Castle

Castle of Aglie

They are palaces and castles that are located in the district of Turin, of considerable historical and artistic value and are part of the so-called Crown of Delights of Savoy, an area so named for the courtly residences built in these parts. They were built between the sixteenth and eighteenth centuries as a leisure and pleasure resort, but were also centers of power and control of the territory.

In addition to the buildings, which have nothing to envy to the most famous royal residences in the world, it is interesting to explore the gardens and the works of art that contain. I am indeed Unesco World Heritage Site.

And now they become a tourist destination, with stretches of road between one residence and another iImmersed in greenery, along streams and extremely relaxing woods.

The Way of the Kings, the book by Enrico Brizzi

The Via dei Re, a journey on foot among the Savoy residences is a book halfway between narration and historical account, Enrico Brizzi takes us on a journey, strictly on foot, along and inside the Savoy residences. The line is also that of time, which mixes past and present, memories and journey, city ​​(with Savoyard Turin always in the background) and kings’ residences.

It’s a atypical guide, which you can read before setting off to better grasp the suggestions of the places you visit, but it is also an object to take with you and consult from time to time. There is also the passport to be stamped at the Savoy residences, such as the Credencial del Santiago’s walk.

Brizzi explains, “If the “ius sanguinis” is outdated and the “ius soli” sacrosanct, I would like the “ius amoris” to be recognized: the greatest act of love that can be performed for a land is to furrow it with respect to walk”.

The Bolognese writer was invited by the Consortium to be the first to complete the journey. Brizzi then wrote this original tale of a 300 km walking trip through the marvels of the Savoy Residences of Piedmont, which adds to its many long walks pilgrimage routeshistorical routes and high roads of half Europe.

Ten days required the inaugural tour along the Via dei Re, from Turin and its surroundings to Canaveseto finally reach the Langhe: a journey through history to see a territory of excellence with new eyes. Space travel has also become a time travel; torn from the bookish dimension, monarchs and men-at-arms, noblewomen and commoners have come to tell their vicissitudes in the language that only wayfarers know how to listen.

As happens when walking any self-respecting path, the itinerary also entailed episodes of authentic adventure for the author and his usual travel companions, the Psychoathletes, accompanied for a while by an unexpected patrol of friends from Turin… To then return immersed in the present day, “when the greatest luxury is to be able to go around on foot ”.

