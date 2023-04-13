There is a beautiful Via Ferrata in Val Gardena: the Furcela de Saslonch allows you to experience the thrill of climbing to the top of the most beautiful peaks of the Dolomites starting from spring 2022.

The Via ferrata Furcela de Saslonch it extends for more than 500 meterswith a climbing that varies from ribbons to ramps and with some steep climbs, overcoming just under 200 meters in altitude.

The difficulties are mostly B with some C passages. The walking time is approximately 2 hours.

The Via Ferrata in Val Gardena: Furcela de Saslonch

The goal of the project was, from the outset, not to allow you to reach a peak but to be able to safely face a fascinating journey.

The via ferrata it is located in the Sassolungo groupnear a rock face which had not previously been of interest to mountaineers and where small climbing routes already existed.

This ridge, hitherto almost unnoticed, is located directly next to the Forcella del Sassolungo e access, from the Toni Demetz Refuge, can be reached in about 15 minutes. There is also the possibility of doing without the cable car and reaching the entrance on foot, with a path that leads from Passo Sella to the start of the via ferrata in about 45 minutes.

In the central section a protected emergency exit allows you to leave the via ferrata if necessary or if someone feels fatigued.

At the top an exposed and jagged ridge must be overcome, while, the top of the summit is reached via an airy suspension bridge over a crack.

Il magnificent rocky scenery all around is impressivesurrounded by the steep walls of Punta delle Cinque Dita and the Sassolungo massif.

The history of the via ferrata in Val Gardena has distant origins

The first historic via ferrata in the Dolomites was built in Val Gardena. Funded by the section “Poessneck” of the German Alpine Club and festively inaugurated in 1912, the audacious via ferrata expands from Passo Sella through the rock face of Piz Selva to the Sella plateau. Today, the “Via Ferrata delle Meisule” is considered one of the great classics and still a demanding undertaking.

Other via ferratas followed and expanded the range of options on the various mountain ranges around Val Gardena. Meanwhile, more than a hundred years have passed, and steel rope walking still enjoys growing popularity.

Finally, we would like to remind you that the “Catores” alpine schools and the Val Gardena Alpine Guides Association offer excursions, via ferrata and climbing routes, with guides for expert excursionists and mountaineers.

