Legend of Italian mountaineering and originally from Valle Aurina, Hans Kammerlander is known for having climbed twelve of the fourteen mountains over 8000 meters high without the use of supplemental oxygen. An exceptional result that bears witness to the strength and determination of this explorer. And it is precisely in his homeland that you can experience adrenaline-pumping high-altitude adventures, choosing to take expert via ferratas in Valle Aurina, including the one that bears the same name as the explorer – the Hans Kammerlander via ferrata – or simpler routes also suitable for young explorers.

The via ferratas in Valle Aurina unveiled by Hans Kammerlander

Alpinist, explorer, mountain guide, ski instructor, Hans Kammerlander born in the hamlet of Acereto is a true mountain patient, as the title of one of his autobiographical books states, but also a person aware of the relationship between man and naturea, a model to follow not only in mountaineering but also in everyday life. Among the numerous via ferratas in Valle Aurina that develop on the mountains of the area, there is the one dedicated to Kammerlander starting near Maso Kleingruberhof in Acereto itself: a 600m long route with a vertical drop of 300m which requires steady nerves and a lot of strength, especially in the arms. For the little ones there is instead the possibility to try the Kids Pirate’s Rock Speikbodena via ferrata for the new generations of climbers, a real world of pirates to discover the thrill of climbing from 6 years of age.

Hans Kammerlander, explorer and mountaineer of the recurs

Hans Kammerlander, his records, his experience and expertise in mountaineering are universally recognized; generations of mountaineers find in him a model to follow for courage, skill and a strong adventurous ethic. The 80s and 90s saw Hans Kammerlander as one of the strongest Italian mountaineers, climber of twelve mountains over 8000 meters with about 2500 ascents all over the world and 50 as first ascents. «The mountain is my natural element, the place to experience all my emotions. I have always been divided between Nepal and Valle Aurina, and I can say with certainty that I find many similarities between the Nepalese populations and the people of Südtirol where I was born. With its tranquility, its high peaks that exceed 3000m in height and its paths immersed in nature to walk, the Valle Aurina reminds in some ways the places of Nepal». says Hans Kammerlander.

«The thoughts and emotions at the top are indescribable despite the effort, the beauty of the mountain panoramas arouses in me a sense of wonder and sincere gratitude towards nature. Over the years I have abandoned the competitive part of my climbing discovering a new awareness, more respectful of our surroundings. A different, certainly more mature way of experiencing the mountains. The happiness of leaving for new businesses abroad is the same as when I return to my Valley, where I always catch small changes and new details. Coming home surrounded by these breathtaking landscapes fills my heart and makes me reflect on the importance of protecting and preserving the natural environment that surrounds us. My connection with the Valle Aurina mountains runs deep, it is part of my DNA and I will always continue to explore new paths and new projects, even abroad. The mountain has given me a lot and I can’t help but honor and love it forever». concludes Kammerlander. A vision that makes us understand the humanity and affable character of this modern explorer that have made him a much loved figure in the world of international mountaineering.

La ferrata Hans Kammerlander e la Kids Pirate’s Rock Speikboden

Among the numerous via ferratas in Valle Aurina, more precisely in Campo Tures, the Hans Kammerlander via ferrata is an exciting and challenging route which offers climbing enthusiasts the opportunity to challenge themselves in a pristine natural setting. Designed to offer a climbing experience, after a relatively easy start it reaches extreme slopes, with a high degree of difficulty that is unmatched anywhere in the Dolomites. For those looking for adrenaline-pumping emotions, the Hans Kammerlander via ferrata is the ideal choice, a combination of breathtaking landscapes, intense emotions and the challenge of one’s abilities in total safety.

In a suggestive setting of rocky walls and sky, even children are satisfied by the via ferrata Kids Pirate’s Rock Speikboden, specially designed for the little ones. Located in a beautiful natural area, Kids Pirate’s Rock Speikboden offers a safe and fun experience for young adventurers, an equipped course that combines elements of rock climbing with the use of ladders, gangways and ropes to facilitate the ascent. TO child-friendly with suspension bridges, narrow passages, vertical walls which project the young explorer into an adventurous and playful dimension, is always supervised by the assistance of expert instructors present along the entire route. An all-encompassing experience with nature to stimulate mind and body and maybe one day dream of emulating the great feats of famous mountaineers such as Hans Kammerlander. Choosing the via ferrata that best suits your abilities is easy, the Valle Aurina holiday area offers one wide range of ferrata routes where you can explore an uncontaminated territory in total safety.

