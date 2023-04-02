Il Matilda path or Via di Matilde, which goes from Mantua to Luccais one of the most surprising excursions that can be done in Italy, on foot or by bike: here we tell you stages and advice to make them.

And I walk, or a cycling itinerary, which crosses the Po Valley and a piece of the Apennines and touches historic towns and villages as well as little-known but very beautiful forests and hills.

It’s a path which can be covered on foot in the footsteps of medieval pilgrims, but also by bicycle, in 11 well signposted stages for a total of 284 kilometers.

It also connects to the Via Francigena and can be a perfect choice for a weekend getaway trekking (to make a part of it) or a week of relaxation, of slow rhythms and good food.

The Via Matilde from Mantua to Lucca, stages and advice for walking and cycling

The Matildic Way, otherwise known as Via di Matilde o Via Matildica of the Holy Face (at the point where, in Castiglione in Garfagnana, it joins with the Via del Volto Santo, another pilgrimage coming from Pontremoli), it is a path that takes up an ancient pilgrimage and trade route, but it is also a cycle path, which starts from Mantua and arrives in Lucca.

Takes its name from Matilda of Canossaan enlightened noble feudal lord who governed these lands shortly after the year 1000, becoming a leading figure of the time and, later, an icon of female emancipation.

The route crosses the three regions over which the Duchess reigned, namely Lombardy, Emilia and Tuscany. In particular it goes to touch 4 emblematic places related to his life:

1. Mantuawhere he was born

2. San Benedetto Powhere he was first buried (then the body was transferred to the Vatican)

3. Canossasite of the famous episode of the humiliation of the Emperor of Germany

4. Luccathe original city of his family.

The Matildic Way to be done on foot or by bike, at a slow pace

The Via Matildica is 284 km long and passes through the Po Valley and Reggio Emilia touching suggestive stone villages, ancient castles of the lands of Matilde. In the midst of a great cultural variety. And the nature of PNational arch of the Tuscan-Emilian Apennineso e dell’Area Mab-Unesco.

It is a path in which to cultivate the praise of slowness, to discover a unique artistic and historical heritage, linked to the most important woman of the Middle Ages. .

The Matildic path is part of one network of religious and commercial routes which connect Lake Garda to the Po along the north-south axis, up to the Via Francigena, on which pilgrims continued on their journey towards Rome. The trip is also suitable for children (here our advice on how to organize a walking or cycling holiday with the little ones).

The stages of the Via Matildica del Volto Santo

From the Po plain to the Garfagnana valleys, the 284 km of the Via Matildica are divided into three historical traits:

The Way of the Precious Blood (from Mantua to Reggio in 3 stages)

(from Mantua to Reggio in 3 stages) The Way of San Pellegrino (from Reggio to San Pellegrino in Alpe in 5 stages)

(from Reggio to San Pellegrino in Alpe in 5 stages) The Way of the Holy Face (from San Pellegrino in Alpe to Lucca in 3 stages)

In total they are 11 walking stages of an average length of 21 km, which can be covered, stopping to sleep in the places along the route. Here you are the stages:

1 Stage Mantua – San Benedetto Po

2 Stage San Benedetto Po – Guastalla

Stage 3 Guastalla – Reggio Emilia

4 Stage Reggio Emilia – Vezzano Sul Crostolo

Stage 5 Vezzano Sul Crostolo – Carpineti

6 Stage Carpineti – Toano

7 Stage Toano – Morsiano (Villa Minozzo)

Stage 8 Morsiano (Villa Minozzo) – San Pellegrino in Alpe

Stage 9 San Pellegrino in Alpe – San Romano in Garfagnana

10 Stage San Romano in Garfagnana – Castelnuovo in Garfagnana

Stage 11 Castelnuovo in Garfagnana – Borgo di Mozzano

12 Stage Borgo di Mozzano – Lucca

Can you do the Via Matildica by bike?

The Via Matildica is part of the Eurovelo project, the cycle path network that connects the countries of the Old Continent (we talk about it here). It can therefore be covered by bicycle, on marked and well-groomed roads, enjoying urban and naturalistic panoramas little known by mass tourism.

The route is also designed for cycling, everything well marked and tabulated with red-white-red signs along the entire route, and with metal arrows indicating the close, intermediate and stage destinations, according to the national standard dictated by the CAI.

The acronym to follow is the one with SM (Sentiero Matilde) and along the stages there are rest areas for hikers with information boards.

For information, there is the official site of the Via Matildica

There is also an app and a roadbook available to trekkers and riders. On the site of the Ministry of Cultural Heritage there is other useful information.

(photo credits. Simone Lugarini MIBAC and Matteo Dunchi for Toscana Turismo)

What to bring on a trek

A trekking holiday must be carefully prepared. from clothing to equipment, shoes, backpack. You can consult our guides to understand how to choose and prepare for the adventure.

Advertising