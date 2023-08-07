The Vibrant Sports Culture in Chengdu: Enriching Lives and Energizing the City

Title: Sports Enrich Life in Chengdu: A Vibrant City Filled with Active Citizens

Date: August 7, 2023

In Chengdu, the capital of southwestern China‘s Sichuan province, sports have become an integral part of the citizens’ lives, making the city vibrant and lively. With an abundance of parks, improved greening, and a surge in sports activities, Chengdu is experiencing a new era of dynamism.

Observing the city’s transformation, visitors note the traditional teahouses and hot pot restaurants that once defined Chengdu’s leisurely culture have now been joined by an active sports scene. In the streets and alleys, one can witness countless citizens jogging, cycling, and participating in various sports activities, adding a new sense of energy to the city.

The growing popularity of football in Chengdu is particularly noticeable. The Phoenix Mountain Sports Park, home to the local football team, attracts an average attendance of 40,000 spectators per game. During the Universiade, an international multi-sport event, the park hosted basketball matches, with every seat filled and the enthusiastic cheers of “Xiongqi” echoing through the venue, creating an electrifying environment that lives up to its reputation.

However, sports in Chengdu are not limited to professional arenas; it radiates beyond them. At nightfall, the Shanbanqiao basketball court becomes a lively hub for sports enthusiasts. Although the space available for local residents is limited, citizens can enjoy a free game of basketball without worrying about fees, turning off the lights, or restricted access, making it a popular spot for people to come together and enjoy their passion for sports.

Unique to Chengdu is the presence of an old man who often provides impromptu commentary during the basketball games. His colorful remarks and vibrant Sichuan accent add an extra touch of excitement, connecting people and fostering a sense of community amidst the friendly competition.

After a day filled with sports activities, locals and tourists flock to the bustling Jinjiang Night Market, featuring a wide variety of delicious delicacies. This vibrant setting provides the perfect opportunity to savor Chengdu’s famed cuisine, elevating the experience for visitors who have come to witness the Universiade festivities. The newly acquired mascot “Rongbao” serves as a lively companion, immersing people in the city’s vibrant nightlife.

Chengdu, renowned for its spicy cuisine, is now blending its culinary delights with a rich sports culture. Like hot peppers adding freshness to Chengdu dishes, sports are nourishing the city’s residents, fostering a healthy and active lifestyle. As a popular Chinese saying goes, “The park city under the snow-capped mountains, the happy Chengdu in the fireworks” – after spending a few days in Chengdu, one can truly appreciate this sentiment.

Source: People’s Daily

Author: Reporter Fan Jiayuan

Editor: Gao Mingzhen

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

