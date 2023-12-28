THE VICTORIOUS 1937 TOUR OF SOUTH AFRICA BREAKS THE BALANCE BETWEEN THE ALL BLACKS AND THE SPRINGBOKS – SportHistoria

A phase of a match between Springbocks and All Blacks – from:wikipedia.org

Article by Giovanni Manenti

During the period between the two world wars, South Africa and New Zealand establish themselves as the two great powers of international rugbyproof of this is that, in the first Tour of the Springboks in Oceana in 1921 – which we have already discussed – the same was labeled as “The Rugby World Championship” …

To tell the truth, even since the greatest international tournament for national teams was established, that is to say since the inaugural edition in 1987, things have not changed that much, given that South Africa won on four occasions and New Zealand on three (who also suffers from his defeats in the Final against the Springboks…), compared to two Australian successes and an English success.

In this, mentioned circumstance, the series ends in a draw, as the initial victory of the All Blacks by 13-5 in mid-August 1921 is followed by the recovery of the Springboks by 9-5 on the following 27before the match scheduled for September 17th in Wellington and played in terrible weather conditions does not allow us to establish a winner, as it ended with an almost logical 0-0 …

They will have to wait seven years before the two teams meet again, with this time the All Blacks taking on the burden of the trip to South Africafor a tour that lasted three months, which began on 30 May 1928 and ended at the beginning of the following month of September, which saw New Zealand play 22 matches, winning 16, with one draw and 5 defeats.

Of these 22 challenges, 18 concern regional and solo selections four real test matches with the Springbocks, which opened with a sensational result, as on 30 June 1928 in Durban, in front of 10 thousand spectators, the latter they inflicted on their opponents what, at the time, was the worst defeat, namely a 17-0 gained in the second half, given that at half-time the score was only 4-0…

A disgrace to which the guests responded by winning three weeks later in Johannesburg – but this time with an audience of 38 thousand spectators – the second meeting with the minimum difference of 7-6 and in which, what makes all the difference in the world is the drop scored in the second half by Archie Strangas at the time the same was worth 4 points compared to 3 for a free kick or a try.

Almost a month passes and here it is All Blacks and Springboks met for the third time on 18 August 1928 in Porth Elizabeth and on this occasion, unlike the previous one, the goals are decisive, with the hosts scored three (of which only one was scored…), compared to the two New Zealanders for the final 11-6 which therefore places South Africa in a position to complete the match victoriously, with a draw sufficing in the final match on 1 September in Cape Town…

That afternoon, atNewlands Stadium“, 23 thousand of them meet with the hope of celebrating the superiority of their favorites against the “eternal rivals”, but despite the fact that the New Zealanders were in the last of their 22 matches on South African soil, the same they manage to impose themselves thanks to a day of grace at the foot of Mark Nicholls, who scores two placed shots and a drop thattogether with an unconverted try by Tuna Swain, makes van der Westhuizen’s similar goal in vain for the final 13-5 which still certifies parity between the two teams.

Considering that at the time travel was certainly not as easy as it is now, it is necessary to let it pass another nine years until it’s the Springboks’ turn to travel to Oceania for a tour consisting of 28 matches and which, as happened on the previous occasion, starts from Australia…

On the land of the Wallabies, South Africa made its debut on 31 May 1937 in Perth with an easy victory (47-8) with a selection from the western part of the countryand then got rid of four other local representatives with negligible ease, before encounter a setback on June 19, 1937 in Sydney against the New South Wales selection, who won 17-6.

This defeat serves to give hopes for the Australian XV, which experienced one of its worst periods in the 1930s – characterized by only 7 victories against a draw and 13 defeats – in view of the test match scheduled for the following week again in Sydney, but the reality is very different, even though the Springboks prevail with the narrow margin of 9-5…

The trend is very different second and last confrontation which takes place again at “Cricket Ground” in Sydney and which concludes the Australian part of the South African Tour, with the guests to prevail with a much clearer 26-17, a necessary injection of confidence ahead of the trip to New Zealand for what seems like a “mission impossible” to all effects.

However, having gained confidence on New Zealand soil with 5 victories in as many matches with regional selections, including a convincing 29-0 in Wellington against the local team, here All Blacks and Springboks meet again nine years after their last match on 14 August 1937 allo “Athletic Park” of Wellington, attracting 40 thousand spectators to the stands for the occasion…

The outcome only confirms the predictions of the day before, i.e. the difficulties of imposing themselves on the South African side who, despite a goal scored on each side by their respective wingers John Dick and Dai Williams, concede the precision of the fly-half Dave Trevathan who, by converting two free throws and scoring a drop, ensured the All Blacks won 13-7, awaiting the rematch set for September 4, 1937 in Christchurch.

An event in which South Africa arrives supported by another four easy victories against local teams, and, when the protagonists line up on the pitch of the “Lancaster Park” in front of 45 thousand spectators, the hosts present an almost identical formation, with the only variations of Jack Rankin in place of Ron Ward and winger Bill Phillips in place of Donald Cobdencompared to the vice versa many variations at home Springboks…

Insertions which however do not seem to provide the desired outcome, since at halftime the Al Blacks are ahead 6-0 thanks to two tries scored by Jack Sullivan although the failure to transform them has a significant impact on the progress of the match given that, when the game resumes, the South African scrum takes over and this time it’s up to Ebbo Nastard and Freddy Turner to violate the goal line opponent.

But, with the not negligible difference that fullback Gerry Brand adds the points from the conversion, and then scores a placed goal that seals the South African success 13-6 and, above all, it undermines New Zealand’s certainties about their presumed superiority…

On the contrary, having gained greater confidence in their own abilities, the Springboks present themselves with renewed enthusiasm at the “decisive match” of 25 September 1937 at “Eden Park” in Auckland packed with 58 thousand spectators determined to cheer on their favorites for what is a challenge of “win or die” (sporting speaking, let’s be clear…) and for which he comes Ward recalled to the teamin addition to the third wing changed in the three matches, with this time the shirt belonging to Pat Caughey and, finally, Brushy Mitchell Dick takes over the other wing.

Then the Springboks parted, il motto “Never change a winning team” is respected almost 100%, given that the only variation is the inclusion of 23-year-old debutant George Lochner in White’s placea strategy that pays off already during the first half, with two tries scored by Ferdie Bergh and Turner (albeit only one converted by Brand…), which the hosts oppose only one placed between the posts di Trevathan…

And, when in the second half it is the three-quarter center Louis Babrow violating the opponent’s goal line on two occasions, it is clear to everyone how the fate of the All Blacks is sealedand a fifth try by Williams represents nothing other than the classic “icing on the cake” of an indisputable victory for 17-6 which, with today’s rules – which assign 5 points to the goal instead of the 3 at the time – would transform into a much more mortifying 25-6.

Finally, the situation of equality between the two national teams has been broken in favor of South Africa and the exciting conclusion to the Tour – overall 26 wins and only 2 defeats – as well as, above all, the statements in the test matches against Australia and New Zealand, cause the South African press to coin for the heroic Springboks the all too abused term of “invincible” …

Oh well, come on, we’ll forgive him…

