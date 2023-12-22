THE VICTORY IN THE 1974 CUPS CUP OF THE RED BASKETBALL STAR – SportHistoria

article by Nicola Pucci

When it comes to basketball, you don’t really question the fact that the teams belong to the former Yugoslavia have not only exported the unrivaled talent of their players around the parquets of Europe, but also wrote memorable competitive pages. A bit like what happened with football, although in the game with the ball on the ground the results were rarely comforting, curiously thanks to that Red Star of Belgrade which, if to date it is the only team to have won the football Champions Cup, has also entered its name in the roll of honor of the basketball Cup Winners’ Cup, the first to do so for the Socialist Federal Republic so dear to Marshal Tito.

The year is 1974, and on 2 April, in Udine, the red and whites triumph over the Czechoslovakian Spartak Zbrojovka Brno with a score of 86-75and if two years earlier Lokomotiv Zagreb gave the first Croatian success by winning the Korac Cup in the double final against the “cousins” of OKK Belgrade, it is now the turn of Red Star to toast the debut success for the Serbs flying the Yugoslav flag.

Effectively Red Star has already been appearing with excellent results in European cups for some years, if it is true that in 1972, the year in which it won its 12th and last Yugoslav title, it reached the final of the Cup Winners’ Cup, losing against the great Simmenthal Milan74-70 in the fiery match in Thessaloniki decided by Art Kenney’s 23 points, and then climbing up to the semi-finals of the European Cup the following year, this time surrendering to CSKA Moscow, then defeated in the decisive game by Ignis Varese. 12 months left, and Aza Nikolic’s Belgraders, who took Bata Dordevic’s place on the bench, are finally ready to climb to the top of Europe.

25 teams are entered in the 1973/1974 edition of the Cup Winners’ Cup but among these there is no Spartak Leningrad, holders of the title, and Red Star can reasonably be considered among the favorites to win the finalprecisely by virtue of the European results of recent years. The Saclà Asti by Carlo Caglieris and Romeo Sacchettiwhich with coach Lajos Toth went from Serie D to Serie A in five years, losing the Italian Cup final against Varese in May 1973 (94-65), defends the green-white-red colorsEstudiantes wants to demonstrate that in Spain and especially in Madrid not only is Real capable of winning in Europe (and during the same season they will win their fifth European Cup), Cska Sofia, Spartak Zbrojovka Brno and Olimpiakos Piraeus they represent that basketball, Bulgarian, Czechoslovakian and Greek, which in the past has achieved some good results at continental level.

Along his journey leading to the final in Udine on 2 April, Red Star enters the game by disposing of some of the Albanians of 17 Nentori Tiran without difficultya (99-93 away thanks to 26 points from Duci Simonović and 114-70 in front of the friendly crowd), and then eliminated the French of Alsace Bagnolet, recovering at home (102-86) from the narrow defeat of the first leg in France (92-94). What if in the meantime the other greats are punctual for the appointment with the two mini-groups of three teams in the quarter-finalsonly Charlie Yelverton’s Olimpiakos is not present, eliminated in the double match by CSKA Sofia, who in Bulgaria recover the -8 of the first match by winning 79-69 thanks to 30 points from Petko Marinov.

The quarter finals they play with a formula “atypical“, given that the three teams that make up each of the two days face each other in two home and away matches, with the overall count of the two matches counting as the only result valid for the final ranking. And that’s how it is Red Star in Group A, defeat on debut in Bulgaria (81-88 despite Dragiša Vučinić’s 24 points), overturned the score at home by one point (80-72 with six players in double figures) gaining the first success against CSKA Sofiaand then, after Asti in turn easily prevailed in the double match against the Bulgarians, guarantee passage to the round as first in the group with two victories against coach Toth’s team93-86 at Hall of Sports of Belgrade thanks to 21 points from Zoran Slavnić, and 88-87 in the trip to Piedmont with the Dragan Kapičić/Duci Simonović pair scoring 51 points overall and making the 22 points scored by Wilbur Kirkland and Alberto Merlati in vain.

In Group B Brno, Estudiantes and Steaua Bucharest all achieved one success and one defeat, and finally the Czechoslovaks qualified for the semi-finals as top of the groupthanks to a difference between goals of +19, while the Spanish and Romanians, respectively credited with -10 and -9, they are forced to face each other in a playoff matchplayed at Sports Hall in Rome on 7 March 1974 and which ended in favor of the Madrid team, winners with a clear 79-62 thanks to 23 points from Gonzalo Segi-Vela.

Stella Rossa-Estudiantes and Spartak Zbrojovka Brno-Saclà Asti are therefore the two cross-matches that will define the two teams capable of playing for the trophy, and in the first match in Madrid, on 13 March 1974, things immediately go well for the Yugoslavians, ahead at halftime by 16 points, 42-26. On an evening in which Kapičić scored 27 points and Slavnić supported him with 20, Nikolic’s team puts a serious claim on qualifying for the final, finally prevailing 79-74, and in the return match, in front of 5000 spectators, Red Star’s play is even more convincing, for a final score, 104-85 with 29 points from Ivan Sarjanović, who plays the game of his life, and another 27 from Kapičić, which does not allow replies and opens the doors to the Serbs of the second Cup Winners’ Cup final in three years.

The outcome of the second semi-final is much more dramatic, with Asti not having enough of the 16 points advantage added to the first leg (86-70 with Amos Benevelli top scorer of the evening with 26 points), overturned by only one point on the return from the Czechoslovakianswho with the score of 88-71 signed by 17 points each from Kamil Brabenec and Jiří Pospisil shattered the Asti team’s dream of adding a European final to the Coppa Italia final of the previous year.

Al “Palasport Primo Carnera” in Udine, on 2 April 1974, in front of 3500 spectators, Red Star Belgrade and Spartak Zbrojovka Brno have a historic result within reach, which is the first success for both in a continental event. But, essentially, there really isn’t a match, given the clear gap on the pitch and in dominance imposed on the match by Nikolic’s team. The Red Star, in fact, already leads by nine points at halftime (45-36)with Ivan Sarjanović once again in great form, this time in defense as in the first half he managed to stop Pospišil, the star of the Czechoslovakian team, who was held to just 6 points. In the second half the red and whites even acquired a maximum advantage of 21 pointswith the trio of aces and players of the Yugoslavian national team dictating the law by inserting the net from every corner, Kapičić 23 points, Slavnić 20 and Duci Simonović (who averages 21.3 points per game in the tournament) at 19, earlier than in the final Brno, with Jan Bobrovský top scorer with 20 points and Brabenec in turn scorer of 14 points, is able to partially reduce the deficit.

It ends 86-75 and the Red Star of basketball, well before that of football, takes Belgrade to the top of Europe.

The scoreboard for the final:

RED STAR: Goran Rakočević, Ivan Sarjanović 4, Radivoje Živković 8, Dragan Kapičić 23, Ljubodrag Simonović 19, Dragiša Vučinić 12, Zoran Slavnić 20. Coaches: Aleksandar Nikolić.

SPARTAK ARMORY BRNO: Jaroslav Baranek 8, Jirži Balaštik 9, Kamil Brabenec 14, Jan Bobrovski 20, Petr Novicki 8, Jirži Pospišil 6, Vojteh Petr 10. Coach: František Konvička.

