The video of Bagnaia’s accident at the Barcelona GP – Corriere TV

The Ducati rider, leader in the MotoGP World Championship, was overwhelmed by Binder during the first lap

Bad accident at the start of the Catalunya GP, in the premier category of the MotoGP world championship. Pecco Bagnaia, the Ducati world champion, who is also the championship leader this season, was hit by the bike of a pursuer, Binder, after falling.

Binder’s bike went over the leg of the Italian rider.

The sample was taken away in an ambulance, but – fortunately – conscious; the other riders involved are fine. After a quick visit to the circuit’s medical centre, Bagnaia was taken to the hospital: the rider’s health conditions are not, however, critical.

«Bagnaia had an important injury, a motorbike passed him in the area of ​​the femur and tibia. Now it is necessary to carry out an X-ray in the hospital to check for any fractures,” said Angel Charte, MotoGP medical director. «The exams will tell us if the femur and tibia have any injuries: I think he will have good news anyway, with these first exams we have not found any deformities, but other checks are needed. At first glance, the images seem to speak of fractures belonging to the past, but it will be necessary to carry out a CAT scan in the hospital in Barcelona”.

The dynamics were complex: there was a first accident at the start involving Bezzecchi, Bastianini, Alex Marquez and Zarco among others; immediately afterwards Bagnaia – who had started from pole position – collided with another rider, ended up on the ground and was hit by Binder’s bike which hit him in the legs.

An investigation into the incident was opened by the race directors, which led to the penalization of Bastianini: it would have been Bagnaia’s Ducati teammate, who slipped, to trigger the carom.

