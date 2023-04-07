The words chosen by the Monza players were the same ones pronounced several times by the patron

«Whoever believes in it fights, whoever believes in it overcomes all obstacles, whoever believes in it wins. Come on president, we look forward to seeing you soon.” A message of encouragement by the players and the technical staff of Monza to Silvio Berlusconi admitted to San Raffaele: the red and white team, with coach Raffaele Palladino, today shot a video at the Luigi Berlusconi sports center and addressed precisely to the red and white patron. The words chosen by the Monza players were the same ones spoken several times by Silvio Berlusconi to the club’s men, so much so that they became the club’s slogan.