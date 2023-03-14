Home Sports the video of the Olympic gold medal in 1968 – Corriere TV
Olympic champion in Mexico City 1968, he was the first to climb over the pole by overturning his body backwards

Dick Fosbury has died at the age of 76, Olympic champion in 1968the man who revolutionized the high jump with a technique that has become a school and now bears his name.

Fosbury, died yesterday but the news of his passing was announced today by his agent Ray Schulte with a post on Instagram. “It is with a heavy heart that I have to announce that longtime friend and client Dick Fosbury passed away peacefully in his sleep early Sunday morning after a brief recurrence of lymphoma,” Schulte wrote on Instagram.

Olympic champion in Mexico City 1968 ( the technique with which the athlete climbs over the bar by overturning the body backwards and falling on his backwhich has now become customary for all jumpers

March 13, 2023 – Updated March 13, 2023 , 10:18 PM

