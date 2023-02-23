Salvador Villas-Boas had fallen and was carried to safety by jet ski

The man was about to be overwhelmed by a huge wave, but just a few moments before the mountain of water submerged him he was recovered by the rescuer Ramon Laureanowho managed to rescue the surfer aboard a jet ski.