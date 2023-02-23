Home Sports the video of the rescue at the last second – Corriere TV
Salvador Villas-Boas had fallen and was carried to safety by jet ski

A surfer ran into the water risks being overwhelmed by a gigantic wavebut at the last second vhe is rescued by a jet ski. And the scene was caught on video.

Salvador Villas-Boas fell into the water a Nazaré, Portugala place known for its very high waves and a surfer’s paradise.

The man was about to be overwhelmed by a huge wave, but just a few moments before the mountain of water submerged him he was recovered by the rescuer Ramon Laureanowho managed to rescue the surfer aboard a jet ski.

February 23, 2023 – Updated February 23, 2023, 12:41 am

