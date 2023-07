This is the slap that the head of security of the San Antonio Spurs has given to Britney Spears who tried to take a picture with Victor Wembanyama.

Video of Britney Spears and Victor Wembanyama: (Via TMZ) pic.twitter.com/KIr0jy9Lbh — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) July 7, 2023

From the image the head of security is turned and “waves” hitting the singer in the face.

