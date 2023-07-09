Home » The video of Valentino Rossi’s daughter riding a mini-bike at 16 months – Corriere TV
Sports

The video of Valentino Rossi’s daughter riding a mini-bike at 16 months – Corriere TV

by admin
The video of Valentino Rossi’s daughter riding a mini-bike at 16 months – Corriere TV

At only sixteen months old, the motorcyclist’s daughter rides an electric motorcycle with great confidence

Like father like daughter: in a video posted on his Twitter profile and which went viral in a few hours, Valentino Rossi shows his daughter Giulietta who, at the age of 16 months, confidently gets on an electric mini-bike and runs around the backyard . “I don’t think she will be a dancer,” is the father’s comment.

July 9, 2023 – Updated July 9, 2023, 10:52 PM

© breaking latest news

See also  Gathering the majestic power of building a strong country and building a national rejuvenation——Two sessions of the country in 2023

You may also like

Spanish Football Legend Luis Suarez Miramontes Dies at...

Straka with 62 final lap in Silvis

Verstappen won eight races out of ten, Red...

Max the impregnable at Silverstone, Ferrari so far...

Max Verstappen continues his walk, and has a...

Águilas del América Suffer Loss in Friendly Match...

Sinner beats Galan in three sets and reaches...

Lehmann and Mansson won the World Championship of...

BUT SHAPE | Sportdimontagna.com

Wimbledon: Swiatek on the brink of defeat

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy