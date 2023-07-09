The video of Valentino Rossi’s daughter riding a mini-bike at 16 months – Corriere TV

At only sixteen months old, the motorcyclist’s daughter rides an electric motorcycle with great confidence

Like father like daughter: in a video posted on his Twitter profile and which went viral in a few hours, Valentino Rossi shows his daughter Giulietta who, at the age of 16 months, confidently gets on an electric mini-bike and runs around the backyard . “I don’t think she will be a dancer,” is the father’s comment.

July 9, 2023 – Updated July 9, 2023, 10:52 PM

