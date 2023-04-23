Home » the video on the Swiss Alps – Corriere TV
Sports

the video on the Swiss Alps – Corriere TV

by admin
the video on the Swiss Alps – Corriere TV

The subjective shooting is scary: the man was saved by managing to block the vertical fall

Fear in the Swiss Alps: a skier was surprised by a crevasse while he was skiing and fell into it, luckily managing to save himself. It is not known when the fact happened, the video that tells the happy ending adventure was uploaded on April 18th on the Instagram page @lespowtos. In the subjective images, the skier can be seen following a slope on the Meije mountain, when suddenly a crevasse opens up below him. The fall is very fast, but luckily she managed to slow down the descent on skis. The man was then helped out of the crevasse with some ropes, thanks to the people who skied with him.

April 23, 2023 – Updated April 23, 2023, 5:39 pm

© breaking latest news

See also  Surveillance video leaked from a Seoul plastic surgery hospital

You may also like

Milan, does the strike in attack come from...

France offers itself a “final” at Twickenham by...

Inter score points again: hat-trick against Empoli

The USK basketball players won in Brno and...

TV rights, Serie A thinks of a Sky-Dazn...

Gmunden confidently starts the quarter-final play-off

Giugliano-Potenza: the tiger beats the lion

Scattered considerations after Monza-Fiorentina (3-2)

winner in Barcelona, ​​Carlos Alcaraz continues to impress

What is the meanest and most dangerous bear...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy