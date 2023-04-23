the video on the Swiss Alps – Corriere TV

The subjective shooting is scary: the man was saved by managing to block the vertical fall

Fear in the Swiss Alps: a skier was surprised by a crevasse while he was skiing and fell into it, luckily managing to save himself. It is not known when the fact happened, the video that tells the happy ending adventure was uploaded on April 18th on the Instagram page @lespowtos. In the subjective images, the skier can be seen following a slope on the Meije mountain, when suddenly a crevasse opens up below him. The fall is very fast, but luckily she managed to slow down the descent on skis. The man was then helped out of the crevasse with some ropes, thanks to the people who skied with him.