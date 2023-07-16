Home » the video with which Inter Miami announces the arrival of Leo Messi – Corriere TV
The stage is set. Lionel Messi is about to meet his new Inter Miami fans. An event billed as `The Unveil´ is scheduled for Sunday, July 16 evening at the team’s stadium in Fort Lauderdale. It comes a day after Messi, Major League Soccer and Inter Miami have finalized the signing for the 2025 season. It is the start of a busy week of events for Messi with his new club. A press conference is scheduled for Monday 17 July, his first official training on Tuesday and Friday he could play his first League Cup match against Cruz Azul.

July 16, 2023 – Updated July 16, 2023, 8:04 PM

