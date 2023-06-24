The Vikings smashed their way back to Hohe Warte

Successful comeback of the “Vikings” on the Hohe Warte: The Vienna Vikings defeated the Leipzig Kings 47:14 (19:0) on Saturday evening in the European League of Football (ELF) on their return to the natural arena of Vienna-Döbling.

Quarterback Chris Helbig was responsible for a total of five touchdowns. The reigning ELF champion remains unbeaten after his third game of the season and continues to lead the Eastern Conference.

GEPA/Johannes Friedl

Almost 3,500 spectators watched a superior Vikings team, which for the first time in almost exactly four years returned to the Hohe Warte – their long-standing home ground. Playmaker Helbig led the hosts to an unchallenged victory against the Germans, the US quarterback threw three touchdown passes to Weston Carr and twice ran into the end zone himself. Running back Florian Wegan also scored a touchdown.

“It was a great feeling”

“It was a great feeling to be back on the Hohe Warte. Many players grew up watching Vikings football here. Then there was this win and these fans, it was a great evening,” said head coach Chris Calaycay.

In July, the Vikings will host the Wroclaw Panthers (July 15) and Berlin Thunder (July 22) in two more home games in Döbling. First, however, the defending champions travel to Szekesfehervar next Sunday (July 2nd, 4:25 p.m.) where the Viennese meet league newcomers Fehervar Enthroners. The Hungarians have all lost their first four games of the season. The second Austrian ELF club Raiders Tirol plays at Stuttgart Surge on Sunday (1pm).

European League of Football

game schedule

03.06.

Panthers Wroclaw

Hamburg Sea Devils

34:25

Cologne Centurions

Paris Musketeers

17:24

Fehervar Enthroners

Berlin Thunder

3:36

Barcelona Dragons

Helvetic Guards

29:17

04.06.

Munich Ravens

Raiders Tirol

38:59

Prague Lions

Leipzig Kings

15:18

Rhein Fire

Frankfurt Galaxy

33:9

10.06.

Paris Musketeers

Stuttgart Surge

20:29

Prague Lions

Cologne Centurions

14:23

Fehervar Enthroners

Frankfurt Galaxy

13:48

Seamen Milano

Barcelona Dragons

33:41

11.06.

Berlin Thunder

Vienna Vikings

24:27

Hamburg Sea Devils

Rhein Fire

22:27

Leipzig Kings

Panthers Wroclaw

6:31

Helvetic Guards

Raiders Tirol

7:22

17.06.

Cologne Centurions

Hamburg Sea Devils

17:34

Leipzig Kings

Fehervar Enthroners

47:24

Vienna Vikings

Prague Lions

69:21

Raiders Tirol

Barcelona Dragons

29:13

18.06.

Stuttgart Surge

Seamen Milano

40:26

Helvetic Guards

Munich Ravens

10:39

Berlin Thunder

Panthers Wroclaw

36:27

Rhein Fire

Paris Musketeers

58:28

24.06.

Panthers Wroclaw

Fehervar Enthroners

63:33

Vienna Vikings

Leipzig Kings

47:14

Frankfurt Galaxy

Paris Musketeers

30:13

Barcelona Dragons

Munich Ravens

9:36

25.06.

Stuttgart Surge

Raiders Tirol

Seamen Milano

Helvetic Guards

Hamburg Sea Devils

Berlin Thunder

Cologne Centurions

Rhein Fire

01.07.

Rhein Fire

Helvetic Guards

Frankfurt Galaxy

Cologne Centurions

Paris Musketeers

Hamburg Sea Devils

02.07.

Leipzig Kings

Berlin Thunder

Munich Ravens

Stuttgart Surge

Fehervar Enthroners

Vienna Vikings

Panthers Wroclaw

Prague Lions

Raiders Tirol

Seamen Milano

08.07.

Leipzig Kings

Prague Lions

Seamen Milano

Frankfurt Galaxy

09.07.

Helvetic Guards

Barcelona Dragons

Berlin Thunder

Fehervar Enthroners

Hamburg Sea Devils

Panthers Wroclaw

Raiders Tirol

Vienna Vikings

Stuttgart Surge

Paris Musketeers

Rhein Fire

Munich Ravens

15.07.

Cologne Centurions

Leipzig Kings

Vienna Vikings

Panthers Wroclaw

Barcelona Dragons

Raiders Tirol

16.07.

Frankfurt Galaxy

Hamburg Sea Devils

Prague Lions

Berlin Thunder

Munich Ravens

Seamen Milano

Helvetic Guards

Stuttgart Surge

Paris Musketeers

Rhein Fire

22.07.

Vienna Vikings

Berlin Thunder

Raiders Tirol

Munich Ravens

23.07.

Panthers Wroclaw

Leipzig Kings

Stuttgart Surge

Barcelona Dragons

Helvetic Guards

Seamen Milano

Paris Musketeers

Frankfurt Galaxy

Fehervar Enthroners

Prague Lions

Rhein Fire

Cologne Centurions

29.07.

Prague Lions

Panthers Wroclaw

Seamen Milano

Stuttgart Surge

Barcelona Dragons

Paris Musketeers

30.07.

Leipzig Kings

Vienna Vikings

Frankfurt Galaxy

Fehervar Enthroners

Munich Ravens

Helvetic Guards

Hamburg Sea Devils

Cologne Centurions

12.08.

Fehervar Enthroners

Leipzig Kings

Cologne Centurions

Frankfurt Galaxy

Raiders Tirol

Helvetic Guards

Barcelona Dragons

Seamen Milano

13.08.

Stuttgart Surge

Munich Ravens

Panthers Wroclaw

Vienna Vikings

Rhein Fire

Hamburg Sea Devils

Berlin Thunder

Prague Lions

19.08.

Prague Lions

Fehervar Enthroners

Panthers Wroclaw

Berlin Thunder

Leipzig Kings

Cologne Centurions

Vienna Vikings

Raiders Tirol

Barcelona Dragons

Stuttgart Surge

20.08.

Hamburg Sea Devils

Paris Musketeers

Frankfurt Galaxy

Seamen Milano

Munich Ravens

Rhein Fire

26.08.

Paris Musketeers

Barcelona Dragons

Raiders Tirol

Stuttgart Surge

Vienna Vikings

Fehervar Enthroners

Seamen Milano

Munich Ravens

27.08.

Berlin Thunder

Leipzig Kings

Cologne Centurions

Prague Lions

Hamburg Sea Devils

Frankfurt Galaxy

Helvetic Guards

Rhein Fire

02.09.

Paris Musketeers

Cologne Centurions

Seamen Milano

Raiders Tirol

03.09.

Munich Ravens

Barcelona Dragons

Berlin Thunder

Hamburg Sea Devils

Frankfurt Galaxy

Rhein Fire

Stuttgart Surge

Helvetic Guards

Prague Lions

Vienna Vikings

Fehervar Enthroners

Panthers Wroclaw

The table

Mode: The three division winners and the best runner-up in the semifinals

