The Vikings smashed their way back to Hohe Warte

Successful comeback of the “Vikings” on the Hohe Warte: The Vienna Vikings defeated the Leipzig Kings 47:14 (19:0) on Saturday evening in the European League of Football (ELF) on their return to the natural arena of Vienna-Döbling.
Quarterback Chris Helbig was responsible for a total of five touchdowns. The reigning ELF champion remains unbeaten after his third game of the season and continues to lead the Eastern Conference.
GEPA/Johannes Friedl
Almost 3,500 spectators watched a superior Vikings team, which for the first time in almost exactly four years returned to the Hohe Warte – their long-standing home ground. Playmaker Helbig led the hosts to an unchallenged victory against the Germans, the US quarterback threw three touchdown passes to Weston Carr and twice ran into the end zone himself. Running back Florian Wegan also scored a touchdown.
“It was a great feeling”
“It was a great feeling to be back on the Hohe Warte. Many players grew up watching Vikings football here. Then there was this win and these fans, it was a great evening,” said head coach Chris Calaycay.
In July, the Vikings will host the Wroclaw Panthers (July 15) and Berlin Thunder (July 22) in two more home games in Döbling. First, however, the defending champions travel to Szekesfehervar next Sunday (July 2nd, 4:25 p.m.) where the Viennese meet league newcomers Fehervar Enthroners. The Hungarians have all lost their first four games of the season. The second Austrian ELF club Raiders Tirol plays at Stuttgart Surge on Sunday (1pm).
