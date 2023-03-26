Last year, Vítkovice came to the start of the semi-finals trying to win the fourth title in a row even with a string of 70 wins and ended up losing to FBC Ostrava 0:4 for the matches. Although this time they overcame a two-goal loss, they did not follow up the regular season without losing a point and four wins from the quarter-final series with Bulldogs Brno.

Tatran stepped up to success at the end of the first period thanks to a goal by Barbora Lovíšková, and in the 25th minute Kateřina Seemannová increased the score. Polish prop Dominika Buczeková scored for the home side in the second period, who will be working in Swedish Kalmarsund starting next season.

After 45 seconds of the third period, Sára Seevaldová equalized. In the 50th minute, Seemannová restored Tatran’s lead on the power play, and 12 seconds before the end, Simona Korbelářová completed the score with a power play into an empty goal.

Paulína Hudáková took the lead in the 13th minute on the power play against Chodov in Prague, but Magdaléna Plášková also equalized in the second period with a numerical advantage. Andrea Břeská and Markéta Prontekerová turned the situation around with goals in the 51st and 54th minutes. The reigning champions have only reduced thanks to Linda Pudišová.

Extraliga floorballists – semi-final play off; 1st match: 1. SC Vítkovice – Tatran Střešovice 2:4 (0:1, 1:1, 1:2) Goals: 36. Buczeková, 41. Seevaldová – 25. and 50. Seemannová, 18. Lovíšková, 60. S. Korbelářová. Chodov – FBC Ostrava 3:2 (0:1, 1:0, 2:1) Goals: 34. Plašková, 51. Břeská, 54. Prontekerová – 13. P. Hudáková, 55. Pudišová.