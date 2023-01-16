The Voice of the Two Sessions丨Representative Ning Zhongyan: Improve the competitive level of ice and snow sports with the help of “external brain”

Ning Zhongyan, a representative of the Provincial People’s Congress who created the best record of Chinese men’s athletes in the Winter Olympics and above, suggested that Taking the Beijing Winter Olympics as an opportunity, multiple measures have been taken to continue to promote the rapid development of Longjiang ice and snow sports.

Representative Ning Zhongyan said that our province is a strong province of ice and snow sports and rich in ice and snow resources. Among the 22 Winter Olympic gold medals won by our country, our province contributed 13; the participation rate of mass ice and snow sports is 57.8%, ranking first in the country one. Although the achievements are commendable, there are still problems in the development of ice and snow sports in our province, such as the level of support for compound teams that still needs to be improved, the lack of reserve talents for ice and snow events, and the promotion and popularization of ice and snow sports for the masses still need to be consolidated and improved. Representative Ning Zhongyan suggested to increase the investment and layout of the advantageous projects of the Winter Olympics in our province, and further strengthen the construction of short track speed skating, speed skating, figure skating, freestyle skiing and snowboarding skills. It is necessary to introduce “external brains”, scientifically evaluate and analyze the scientific training level and ability of teams at all levels in our province, introduce a scientific management system, integrate resources for athlete selection, training, injuries, medical treatment, scientific research, etc., and create a complex type security team. It is necessary to hire international and domestic first-class coaches and technical experts to train provincial and municipal team coaches and improve the level of coaches. Select a group of coaches with good foreign languages, strong scientific research ability, and high comprehensive quality to study abroad, encourage coaches and referees to participate in various training organized by the state and the Winter Olympics Organizing Committee, and let the coaches move closer to the international level.

