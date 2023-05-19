The voices of the Basler Out – Frei: “You want to bury yourself, you want your peace” – Sport

After the dramatic failure in the Conference League semi-finals, the frustration of the veteran and the coach was understandably deep.

The wait for a local team in a European Cup final goes on for at least a year for Switzerland. With the dramatic failure of FC Basel in the semi-finals of the Conference League against Fiorentina, the sixth Swiss semi-finalist in the history of the European Cup did not make it into the final. For FCB it is already the second bitter pill. 10 years ago, Basel also failed in the last four of the Europa League.

Free and the desire for the quiet corner

Unsurprisingly, the players in St. Jakob-Park were very frustrated. Team veteran Fabian Frei stated in consternation: “The moment you see the ball going into the goal, you would like to retreat to a quiet corner. You want to bury yourself, you want your peace and you just can’t believe what just happened.”

The disappointment is huge, says Frei. If you look at the whole campaign, Basel would have deserved a place in the final. “In this whole messed-up season that we have in the championship, the international games have always been a ray of hope.” The team showed what they were capable of. But you can’t buy anything that evening, Frei summed up.

A disappointed but proud coach

«Our plan worked. We acted very well from the game,” FCB coach Heiko Vogel tried to emphasize the positive aspects of this bitter evening. One knew about the strength of Fiorentina on standards and flanks. Nevertheless, you got the 0: 1 and the 1: 2 after such situations. Vogel’s sting was also deep. “We have to swallow this bitter pill. There is no crueler end in football.”

But the coach also felt “deep pride” about what had been achieved. “I thanked the team and told them how incredible this campaign was for me. We didn’t deserve this end, but life is not a request concert.”