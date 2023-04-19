Home » The volleyball final will be in Brno, the Beasts will face Králové Pole for the title
Sports

The volleyball final will be in Brno, the Beasts will face Králové Pole for the title

by admin
The volleyball final will be in Brno, the Beasts will face Králové Pole for the title

The beasts, led by coach Ondřej Boula, have already achieved the greatest success in the club’s five-year history by advancing to the semi-finals. In the quarter-final series, they defeated Olymp Prague only in the fifth game. However, they did significantly better against Liberec.

Dukla first won 3:0 in the hall, then won the same result at home, and only on Sunday did Liberec get their first point in the series, when they won 3:2 after the battle. Today, however, the Beasts were in charge again and did not let the chance take them away. The duel was ended by former national team scorer Pavla Šmídová, who strengthened Brňanky in January shortly after the all-rounder Aneta Kocmanová-Havlíčková, with a point from service.

The selection of KP will repeat last year’s final, this time under the guidance of coach Erik Nezhoda. “We endured an extremely difficult series and a great tactical battle against an excellently prepared Prostějov. Again we had to fight until the end and we are very happy that today we managed to win 2-0, even if not for the first time, and that the match did not have to go to a tie-break . The players performed to the limit of their abilities today and I think that our courage took us to the finals today,” Nezhoda told reporters.

Women’s volleyball extra league playoff semi-finals – 4th matches:
Beasts Brno – Liberec 3:0 (18, 23, 16)
Most points: Kyryčenková 19, Marková 12, Širůčková 11 – Kvapilová 10, Kojdová 9, Kohoutová, Šulcová and Frankevyčová 4 each. Final score of the series: 3:1.
Prostejov – KP Brno 1:3 (-21, -16, 17, -16)
Most points: Silvaová 16, Löffová 12, J. Smolková and Trnková 8 each – Nikolovová 28, Bukovská 20, Hrušecká 8. Final state of the series: 1:3.
See also  Volleyball World, towards Katowice: Slovenia-Italy like a year ago

You may also like

the astonishing poor performance of Eliud Kipchoge, the...

Giuseppe Lacarra dead, the striker was 36 years...

Sad Pudilová after the controversial defeat: Disappointment. The...

In the semifinals of the Champions League there...

The work of filling ice and pouring ice...

Superstar Woods has foot surgery

Messina-Juve Stabia: until the last battle, literally

Filippo Magnini returns to the pool with Nabaiji...

The 2023 Shaanxi Provincial College Football League and...

the City of Paris wants to reserve a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy