The volleyball final will be in Brno, the Beasts will face Králové Pole for the title

The beasts, led by coach Ondřej Boula, have already achieved the greatest success in the club’s five-year history by advancing to the semi-finals. In the quarter-final series, they defeated Olymp Prague only in the fifth game. However, they did significantly better against Liberec.

Dukla first won 3:0 in the hall, then won the same result at home, and only on Sunday did Liberec get their first point in the series, when they won 3:2 after the battle. Today, however, the Beasts were in charge again and did not let the chance take them away. The duel was ended by former national team scorer Pavla Šmídová, who strengthened Brňanky in January shortly after the all-rounder Aneta Kocmanová-Havlíčková, with a point from service.

The selection of KP will repeat last year’s final, this time under the guidance of coach Erik Nezhoda. “We endured an extremely difficult series and a great tactical battle against an excellently prepared Prostějov. Again we had to fight until the end and we are very happy that today we managed to win 2-0, even if not for the first time, and that the match did not have to go to a tie-break . The players performed to the limit of their abilities today and I think that our courage took us to the finals today,” Nezhoda told reporters.