6,5 CINCILLA Few interventions, always decisive. Usual certainty between the Azzurri posts, he can do nothing about the Rossoneri’s winning goal.

6 ADMIRED At the first as a starter, after being registered last week, he gets busy and tries to push and fight in the first half, then he leaves the field after a few minutes of recovery.

6 FERRONI Little is seen in the part of the match where he is employed in defense, but also the one in which Pavia pays the man less in the final.

6.5 NUCERA It touches the net of the possible 2-1 in the final with a nice diagonal and pushes to the left in the second half.

6 IOANCE Usual work of closing in defense in a balanced match where the slightest mistake could cost dearly.

6 cook He counts experience and quality against a quality opponent attack. Good.

6 RADAELLI He has to be careful of the thrust of his opponents in the wing but manages to limit the damage.

6 TRAJKOVIC His expulsion for a double yellow card is all to be clarified for the rest of the usual orderly game and still deserves the sufficiency.

6 .Lauraceae Order work in the middle of the field, and dirty, more of containment than of setting up.

6 CALVI Better in the first half where he creates some more problems for the Rossoneri defense, while in the second half he struggles more.

6 OF NARDO He fights well in the middle of the field especially in the first part of the match where he asserts his physicality.

6.5 MAIONE In the first half he once again found the equalizer for Pavia and certainly among the best.

6 RUBBISH He gives a lot to do and even has an opportunity on the counterattack but face to face with De Toni is closed by the goalkeeper of Vogherese.

6 PRINCIPE When he enters 1-1 he looks for the goal and touches. As always dangerous in the closing phase.