Of Daniel Sparisci

The single-seater was presented, all black to save on weight. The goal is to return to fight for the World Cup against Verstappen and Leclerc. Mick Schumacher third driver

After the Ferrari SF-23 on track at Fiorano, here is the new Mercedes W14. born on another circuit, that of Silverstone a few kilometers from the two English factories of Brackley and Brixworth.

The first surprise that is all black: the livery that Hamilton wanted in 2020 and 2021 is back to send a strong message against discrimination and racism. Last year the silver, the characteristic color of the Arrows, was restored. But more than the social message this time there is a technical reason: Mercedes has left the raw matt black color to limit the weight. It’s part of a larger plan to save grams, too, said team boss Toto Wolff. In fact, some parts are not really painted, so they come directly from the factory. It remains to be seen if there will be any contraindications to warmer temperatures, but Mercedes had shown that they know how to manage them in the two-year period 2020-2021.

In addition to the dress, shapes set to change from those shown in today's launch. a fundamental single-seater for ambitions of the Anglo-German team. 2022 was a flop after eight seasons of absolute domination: only one race won (by George Russell), and a nightmare first part of the championship with abysmal gaps from the competitors. Mercedes had taken a completely different technical path from Ferrari and Red Bull , those of very thin bellies: he didn't pay until towards the end of the championship, after a profound work of revision and adaptation. He kept it this season as well. Let's hope it's as fast as it seems, said the Austrian boss, knowing that another misstep would be a problem, especially if Ferrari is as competitive as the simulator data says.

Wolff: Now we’re starting in another condition, we know the technical base better and we know what we have to do to give Lewis and George a competitive bike. The seven times world champion: the funniest time of the year, I see the excitement and the frenzy inside the factory: we are all very motivated.

The team has lost important figures, such as James Vowles: the head of strategy turned team principal of Williams. Lewis Hamilton, however, has maintained the same hunger as always, still aiming for the record of eight world titles that eluded him in 2021 on the last lap in Abu Dhabi. The novelty Mick Schumacher in the role of third driver and tester, after being discharged from Haas, went to the team where the father ended his career.