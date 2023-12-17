the war of three is already taking place

We should perhaps consider declaring an Olympic truce to prepare for the Olympic and Paralympic Games (OPG). L’ekecheiria (truce, in Greek) has ensured, since Antiquity, conditions of security and peace for both athletes and spectators. Unless otherwise specified, the various institutional actors who contribute to the organization of Paris 2024 should be able to benefit just as much.

Because on this point, this blessed tradition must have been lost on the way, between Athens and Paris, towards Lima (Peru) more precisely; the place chosen by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to announce, on September 13, 2017, the attribution of these famous 2024 Olympic Games to Paris. When we were talking about“spirit of Lima” to qualify the French harmony displayed by Anne Hidalgo, the mayor of Paris, Emmanuel Macron and Tony Estanguet, the president of the organizing committee (Cojop). In front of the cameras, all three smiled very brightly and made hearts with their fingers.

A just over 220 days of the opening of the Olympic event, the“spirit of Lima” seems to have evaporated at the speed of a sprint by Usain Bolt, eight times gold medalist. Anne Hidalgo, Clément Beaune, Minister for Transport, and Valérie Pécresse, president of the Ile-de-France region, who are supposed to work together, hand in hand, in perfect symbiosis, to ensure good delivery, and on time , of the JOPs, are only picking on each other, sowing doubt as to optimal effectiveness.

Nothing particularly surprising a priori, the operational alliance between a member of the Socialist Party, Renaissance and the Republicans is, by definition, unnatural. But to offer at this point, to the whole world, the very French image of such a hectic political vaudeville…

A background of political ulterior motives

Latest battle to date: the political-media chaos around the speed limit of 50 km/hour on the Paris ring road, for the post-JOP period, projected by Anne Hidalgo, but vigorously contested by Valérie Pécresse and Clément Beaune . The latter also designated Anne Hidalgo as the great original breaker of the sacred union, when she declared, on November 22, that public transport would not be “loans”. Valérie Pécresse counterattacked by pointing a “absent mayor” Who’s playing ” against his team “.

Clément Beaune, for his part, climbed ten notches on the scale of virulence by accusing him of “spit on the country”. He notes, in passing, that the string of diversion, after the « Tahitigate » who has been undermining Anne Hidalgo for two months, is a little fat. Even if, basically, the mayor of Paris is not entirely wrong about the state of saturation of the Ile-de-France transport network, already six months before the final deadline. However, these barbs are also fired against a backdrop of political ulterior motives: Clément Beaune aspires to become mayor of Paris in 2026.

You have 25% of this article left to read. The rest is reserved for subscribers.

Share this: Facebook

X

