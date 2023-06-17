The war seems over, but questions remain

The surprising news recently came that the dispute between the Saudi sovereign wealth fund and the American PGA Tour was over, the conflicting parties had even merged. But many questions remain. Like what happens to renegade players who want to return to the PGA Tour.

Top golfer Bryson DeChambeau participating in an LIV series tournament in Potomac Falls, Virginia. On a course named after former US President Donald Trump. Geoff Burke / Reuters

One of the peculiarities of one of the oldest sports in the world is that golf has never tried to keep up with the most blatant developments in commercialization. A sometimes eccentric understanding of tradition in dealing with the game and a respect cultivated from a young age when dealing with the opponent, who is not distracted or disturbed during a round, have cultivated an etiquette – and among the best in the world this has never been one been subjected to such serious scrutiny as these days.