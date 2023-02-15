Home Sports The Warriors believe that the Blazers are repeat offenders and ask the league to thoroughly investigate the trade between the Blazers and the Pelicans – yqqlm
Original title: The Warriors believe that the Blazers are repeat offenders and ask the league to thoroughly investigate the trade between the Blazers and the Pelicans

On February 15th, Beijing time, the recent turmoil caused by Payton Jr.’s transaction finally settled. The Warriors chose to complete the deal when their physical examination failed, but they still hope that the league will investigate the Blazers.

The well-known reporter Haynes revealed on the show: “I heard that the Warriors are urging the league to investigate the trade of CJ McCollum and Larry Nance Jr. They believe that something similar to the Payton Jr. trade happened in that trade .

They feel that this is the way the Blazers do business, and the Blazers’ management will refrain from withholding information or giving misleading information.

Without going into more details, what I’m getting at this point is that the Warriors have made it clear that the league needs to investigate last year’s trade. You can expect the league to call the Pelicans to see what they have to say and give their perspective on that trade. “

According to previous reports, the Warriors believe that the Blazers injected painkillers for Payton Jr. and concealed player injury information during the transaction. They have reported this matter to the league office. (xixi)Return to Sohu to see more

