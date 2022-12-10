Original title: Warriors Jazz referee report released!Walker wins and steals Poole, no fouls, two missed judgments, each with a profit

On December 9, Beijing time, the NBA officially announced the referee report for the last two minutes of the Warriors vs. Jazz. According to the report, there were two missed judgments in the last two minutes of the game, and each side made a profit once. As for the most controversial Walker’s winning and stealing Poole, the official judgment is that Walker did not foul and the stealing is no problem.

The first missed judgment occurred at 1 minute and 50 seconds before the end of the game. Olynyk got the ball and attacked the basket, but the referee’s report showed that he walked. This missed judgment, the Jazz profited.

The second missed call came when Kuminga tripped Alexander Walker while covering for his teammates with 1 minute and 21 seconds left before the end of the game. The referee’s report pointed out that this was a missed judgment of an offensive foul, and it was the Warriors who benefited from this missed judgment.

Of course, Poole’s final fatal error received the most attention. Was Alexander Walker fouled in that winning steal? The referee’s report pointed out that it was a clean steal, and even if it touched Poole’s hand or arm, it was not of a foul level. Olynik and Poole fell to the ground while grabbing the ball, and the referee reported that there was no foul.

In the end, Fontecchio took advantage of Alexander Walker's successful steal and completed a dunk quasi-lore. The Warriors lost 123-124 to the Jazz in the away game, and they have suffered a 4-game losing streak in the away game. After losing this game, the Warriors' record became 13 wins and 13 losses, including 2 wins and 11 losses in away games. Curry, Wiggins, and Dream Chaser had a truce in this game. Pu Erkong scored 36 points and 8 assists, made a fatal mistake, and ruined the victory in hand.