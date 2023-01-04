Original title: The Warriors narrowly beat the Eagles referee report: 6 missed judgments and both sides gained 3 times

CCTV News: On January 4th, Beijing time, the NBA officially announced the last two minutes of the Warriors’ double-overtime victory over the Eagles and the referee’s report of the overtime game. The referee’s report showed that there were 6 missed judgments in total, and both sides gained 3 times .

The first missed judgment occurred in the last 21 seconds of regular season time. Poole fouled Trey Young and the referee missed it.

The second missed judgment occurred at 12.6 seconds in the regular season. Bogdan blocked the foul and caused Poole to go out of bounds, and the referee missed it.

The third missed call and the fourth missed call occurred in the same round. In the last 1 minute and 25 seconds of the first overtime, Okongwu pushed Poole down and was called an offensive foul. Lamb fouled Okongwu when he was fighting for rebounds , the referee did not whistle.

The fifth missed judgment occurred in the last 37 seconds of the first overtime. Collins fouled Lamb and the referee missed it.

The sixth missed judgment occurred in the last 50 seconds of the second overtime. Klay Thompson started to walk, and the referee missed it.

In the end, the Warriors narrowly beat the Eagles in the second overtime through Rooney’s tip-up lore.