The reservoir of water in the swamps drops 224 cubic hectometres (hm³) and remains with 28,665 hm³, which represents the 51.2 percent0.3 points below last week, according to data provided by the Ministry for the Ecological Transition and Demographic Challenge.

This last week, the rainfall has been zero on the Mediterranean slope and practically zero on the Atlantic slope, according to the ministry.

The maximum was produced in Mahón (Balearic Islands) with 9.4 liters per square meter.

The current situation of the water reserve is better than the average of the previous year when it was at 26,834 hm³, but worse than the last ten years when it stored 37,445 hm³, compared to the current total capacity of the reservoirs, which is 56,108 hm³.

The internal basins of Catalonia with a 26.7% reserve remain in the group that accumulates the least water together with the already traditionally reduced Guadalquivir (25.6%) and Guadalete-Barbate (28.9%), followed by Guadiana (34.4%) and Segura (35.3%).

among which The most water stored are the Eastern Cantabrian (83.6%), Galicia Coast (83.3%) and the internal basins of the Basque Country (81%).

The following table details the state of the basins, their capacity and the current situation: