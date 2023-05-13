The Way of the Lord of the Rings, in the Sierra Norte mountains in Spain

No, it’s not in New Zealand: the Way of the Lord of the Rings is located in Spain, a new trekking route to walk in Middle-earth created by the writer JRR Tolkien. Is called The Way of the Ring and is located in the Sierra Norte mountains near Madrid, a 122 km circular trail divided into eight sections. An itinerary to be done in 7-8 days, partly also by canoe.

The route in Spain was designed by the locals to revitalize the area with a curious idea indeed. But not entirely nonsensical: it is a beautiful path that immerses you in nature wilddespite being just a few kilometers from the Spanish capital..

The Way of the Lord of the Rings, in Spain

Therefore, not only the Camino de Santiago and the other trekking routes, Spain tries to attract tourists with a brilliant stratagem, associating the concept of loop path to Tolkien’s fantasy saga. Beyond the cunning, it’s a nice route to take, through landscapes of jagged peaks and ancient forests which indeed may evoke the Lord of the Rings settings in fans.

In the Camino del Anillo the stops are associated with places from Tolkien’s novel: we start from the molar (50 km north of Madrid) and enter remote and wild areas passing through Buitrago del Lozoya (which should recall the village of Bree in Middle-earth), Horcajuelo de la Sierra (should create the suggestions of the Elven valley of Rivendell ) and passes through Torrelagunaassociated with the White Tree of Gondor.

How to do the Camino del Anillo

Beyond everything, the intent is interesting, that is to try to revive this little-traveled area with a declining population. We have been working on this project for 5 years with the idea that tourism could be a good solution, addressing the people of Madrid and the tourists passing through the capital and they want to take a walk in nature.

Anyone wishing to try their hand can leave independently, but there is also the The Way of the Ring Foundation which provides guides and helps to find accommodation in curious places such as shelters and bunkers owned by local churches. there is also the possibility to walk part of the route in canoa.

