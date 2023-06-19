The WEmbrace Games 2023 conquer Rome

An event dedicated to healthy competition, in which various personalities from sport and entertainment have joined together for a charitable purpose. The WEmbrace Games 2023 event did not disappoint expectations and lit up the Roman evening of Monday 12 June, in a packed and festive Stadio dei Marmi.

Numerous were the protagonists of the event organized by the art4sport ONLUS Association, founded in 2009 Beatrice “Bebe” Vio Grandis, Paralympic foil champion together with her parents Teresa Grandis and Ruggero Vio. Together with Bebe Vio, the former footballer Francesco Totti, the singer Malika Ayane, the television and radio host Rudy Zerbi, the actors Giorgio Pasotti, Ludovico Tersigni and Cristiano Caccamo, the comedian and influencer Danilo Contaldo (known as “Danilo da Fiumicino”), the pilot Vicky Piria and the dancer Samuel Peron.

This year’s edition, the eleventh, was conducted once again by the Trio Medusa, made up of Gabriele Corsi, Furio Corsetti and Giorgio Daviddi.

Guglielmo “Willwoosh” Scilla (actor and youtuber), Sergio Parisse (rugby player), Amanda Campana (actress), Carlo Molfetta (ex-taekwondoka), Jill Cooper (television presenter), Federico “Fellow” Castello (singer), Mattia “Briga” Bellegrandi (singer), Arianna Montefiori (actress), Federica Zacchia (actress), Alessia Zecchini (freediver), Beatrice Arnera (actress), Andrea Pisani (comedian), Ruben Bondì (TikToker), Gilles Rocca (actor) and Naomi Bocchi.

The program opened at 8 pm with a musical performance by the Rulli Frulli band.

Afterwards, Alessandro Onorato, Councilor for Major Events, Sport, Tourism and Fashion of Rome Capital, Flavio Siniscalchi, Head of the Department for Sport, and Teresa Grandis, President of the art4sport ONLUS Association, took the floor to thank all the actors involved in the initiative.

After the parade with the fanfare of the State Police and the intonation of the Italian anthem, the three planned games officially got underway, entitled Biscottiamo, Puzzle, A team with balls. A fusion between fun and healthy competition, between the desire to win and that of not taking oneself too seriously, in a sequence of very demanding races, in which teamwork and collaboration made the difference as always.

The protagonists were eight teams from all over Italy and abroad, made up of adults and children, with and without disabilities, represented by the Main Partners:

– Rilastil – Milan team

– Sorgenia – Rome team

– Toyota – Bari team

– Ottobock – Bologna team

– Algida – Europe team

– Intesa Sanpaolo – Venice team

– TikTok – Italian Champion team (CO)

– Radio Deejay – L’Aquila team

At the end of the competition, which saw the triumph of the Venezia team, thanks and awards were given for the event created with the aim of promoting inclusion and embracing all types of “diversity”. These are the founding values ​​of the art4sport ONLUS Association, which aims to study, create and finance the expensive prostheses and equipment necessary for the practice of Paralympic sport.

Teresa Grandis, President of the art4sport ONLUS Association: “We are happy to have marked another beautiful stage in the path of our Association and of the WEmbrace event, which has now become a real point of reference. Sport represents a powerful means of breaking down all barriers. In play, in competition, in social aggregation we find a unity that goes beyond differences. Our goal is to carry this message forward with all the commitment we are capable of.”

Beatrice “Bebe” Vio Grandis, Paralympic foil champion: “A show, an evening of games and competitions: WEmbrace Games represents a lot for many people and embodies many meanings. Coming back here for many years and meeting new and old friends makes this event a party that says ‘No’ to no one and that breaks down all obstacles. However, fun remains at the center, so I can’t help but make an appointment for next year, we can’t wait already!”

The event was supported by the Main Partners Toyota, Sorgenia, Algida and Rilastil with the support of Intesa Sanpaolo, by the Entertainment Partner TikTok, by the Technical Partners Nike, Jeio, Tassoni and Ottobock, with the High Patronage of the European Parliament and with the patronage of CIP, CONI, Sport and Health, the Municipality of Rome and the Italian Red Cross.

Photo: Bizzi Team

