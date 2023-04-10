After Rudy Gobert’s punch, the altercation between Mason Plumlee and Bones Hyland at the Los Angeles Clippers. The final day of the regular season, for which the NBA had organized a huge multiplex of 15 matches at advanced local times on Sunday evening, was particularly tense for the teams which had a lot to play on the side of the Western Conference. The objectives were diverse: to protect a directly qualifying place for the play-offs, or to try to steal one so as not to go through the play-in, a preliminary tournament to be played between April 11 and 14 in order to face the top two from each conference in the first round.
Verdict: the positions have barely moved, with the exception of a ranking inversion (8th and 9th) between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the New Orleans Pelicans. An essential “switch”, since he offered Minnesota – trailing at half-time and therefore deprived of Gobert after having sent him home for his gesture towards Kyle Anderson – two possibilities of qualification for the final phase: the first by winning in the first play-in match against the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday, the second in the event of defeat and therefore a second chance to be negotiated against the winner of the duel between the 9th (New Orleans) and the 10th (Oklahoma City ).
Golden State is a hit against Portland
Far from all these issues, the Golden State Warriors meanwhile spent a very quiet evening at the Portland Trail Blazers, panicking the counters in the first quarter (55-27) to soar to a very large victory ( 157-101). Which however did not allow the defending champion to climb a rank (6th) and which reserves for him a particularly attractive first round of play-offs to play against the Sacramento Kings (3rd).
In a sham duel, especially because the Phoenix Suns, guaranteed to finish fourth, had left all their best players to rest, the Los Angeles Clippers therefore had a hard time winning (119-114), ensuring however to finish fifth in the West and therefore to find … Phoenix in the first round.
LeBron James carries the Lakers
Finally, the Los Angeles Lakers, led by LeBron James late in the game (36 points, 6 rebounds, 6 assists), ended up winning against the Utah Jazz (128-117). An insufficient success because the Angelins were warned: once the Warriors won, they could not hope for better than a seventh place in their conference. But the prospect of qualifying for the play-offs during the upcoming play-in is almost a joy for the Californians, in distress until the decision to upset their workforce in the heart of winter.
Winners of the Sacramento Kings (109-95), the Denver Nuggets, first in the regular season, still do not know the name of their opponent in the first round, any more than the Memphis Grizzlies. They will be fixed in the middle of the week.