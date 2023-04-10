After Rudy Gobert’s punch, the altercation between Mason Plumlee and Bones Hyland at the Los Angeles Clippers. The final day of the regular season, for which the NBA had organized a huge multiplex of 15 matches at advanced local times on Sunday evening, was particularly tense for the teams which had a lot to play on the side of the Western Conference. The objectives were diverse: to protect a directly qualifying place for the play-offs, or to try to steal one so as not to go through the play-in, a preliminary tournament to be played between April 11 and 14 in order to face the top two from each conference in the first round.