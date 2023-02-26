FROM OUR REPORTER

MOSCOW – A at one point, he made the gesture of quotation marks with the fingers of both hands. Experts assure us that this is an absolute first. It was as she said di cannot rule out the dismemberment of Russia also on an ethnic level, which would give life to so many different peoples, such as the “Muscovites” and the “Uralians”, that the collective West would divide up. Â«Because the only goal is to liquidate usÂ».

The short interview which Putin granted to the Moscow-Kremlin program, on the second public channel, is almost a footnote to the speech delivered on 21 February last before the Federal Assembly meeting for the occasion. “They have a goal, dismantle the former Soviet Union and its main parti.e. us. Then, perhaps, they will accept us into the so-called family of civilized peoples. But only in separate pieces. And this in order to be able to command at will and put them under their absolute control. This is a written plan, which we knew about, which we never disclosed only because we hoped to build acceptable relations with the West. But if it were to succeed, our people, as we know them, may not survive a dissolution of the Russian Federation.’

During a short stand-up chat, recorded inside the Moscow stadium on Wednesday after the Defender of the Fatherland Day concert, the Russian president made his personal definition of a Special Military Operation even clearer as a conflict on which the very existence of his country depends. "But the events of the last year have had the effect of uniting us even more. And our people are second to none when they are united.'

In another passage, Putin said he was not at all hostile to the idea that the world should change and acknowledged that Russia’s potential today is very different from that of the former Soviet Union. Â«Indeed, we understand that changes are necessary, we are also in agreement with a possible reform of the UN. But we are against a world subjected solely to American interests».

The last question was the occasion for a brief summary of the alleged reasons leading up Russia to suspend membership of the New Start treaty which limits strategic armaments. Â«In the current conditions, when it is clear that we are fighting against NATO, with the main countries of the Alliance declaring that they want to inflict a strategic defeat on us to make our people suffer, we have a duty to hold accountable for the extent of their nuclear arsenals.’ Â«TheyÂ» all together against us, who instead are alone but strong.