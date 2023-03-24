The hockey players of Hradec Králové won the third quarterfinal match of the extra league playoff in Liberec 2:1 in extra time and took a 2:1 lead in the series. Although the home White Tigers responded to Radovan Pavlík’s opening goal in the 12th minute 71 seconds before the end of the third period in a power play enhanced by the goal of captain Petr Jelínek, Aleš Jergl decided at 60:37. He punished a foul by Adam Najman in a numerical advantage. The fourth duel is played on Friday from 17:00 again in the north of Bohemia.

