Home Sports The White Tigers won extra time, but Hradec struck quickly in it
Sports

The White Tigers won extra time, but Hradec struck quickly in it

by admin

The hockey players of Hradec Králové won the third quarterfinal match of the extra league playoff in Liberec 2:1 in extra time and took a 2:1 lead in the series. Although the home White Tigers responded to Radovan Pavlík’s opening goal in the 12th minute 71 seconds before the end of the third period in a power play enhanced by the goal of captain Petr Jelínek, Aleš Jergl decided at 60:37. He punished a foul by Adam Najman in a numerical advantage. The fourth duel is played on Friday from 17:00 again in the north of Bohemia.

See also  Calcio, press reviews of the main Italian and European newspapers

You may also like

Argentina claim their world title in excitement, and...

Rocket X 2, the new top of the...

Warning for the Czech Republic: The bookmakers’ view...

AS Monaco reinstates Mike James, his presence against...

Huang Yuting shoots down World Cup 10m air...

Kane the sole record goalscorer in England –...

Inter: Lukaku and Brozovic, the national teams to...

What are free slot machines and how do...

NBA Composite: Nuggets beat Wizards, Warriors narrowly beat...

MEPs approve the generalization of genetic tests in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy