The wild animals of the Far North they always fascinate us, the wildlife of Norway especially makes you feel like you are on an alien planet.

Norway, in addition to having one of the most beautiful beaches in the world, with Caribbean colorsit is in fact the home of wilderness and wild animals.

Many of these live in forests, others among the ice.

Browse the gallery to see the most beautiful and well-known animals of Norway.

The wild animals of the Far North, which seem to be from an alien planet, the photos

Elk

The moose is the largest deer in the world and is found throughout Norway. It is a nocturnal animal and lives in forests.

Brown bear

The large brown bear is a protected species in Norway. It lives in forests and mountains.

Lupo

The wolf has been reintroduced to parts of Norway in recent years. It lives in forests and mountains.

Slide

Reindeer is a symbol of Norway. They are grazing animals and are used by indigenous people’s reindeer herders.

Line

The lynx is a wild animal that lives in the Norwegian forests. It is an agile and nocturnal hunter.

Seal

The seal is found along the Norwegian coast. There are several species, including common seal and gray seal.

Whale

Norwegian waters are inhabited by many species of whales, including humpback whales, fin whales and minke whales.

Sea eagle

The sea eagle is found along the Norwegian coast. It is a large marine bird of prey.

Tasso

The badger lives in the Norwegian forests and is known for its long, hairy snout.

Arctic fox

The arctic fox is a wild animal that lives in the arctic regions of Norway. It is known for its shaggy white fur and bushy tail.

Photo: VisitNorway.com

