The Wild Boar Trail is a wild race in the Tuscan-Romagna Apennines which is held on 3 and 4 November nexti.

Palazzuolo sul Senio, among the most beautiful villages in Italy in the province of Florence, is preparing to welcome trail runners and even walkers, with a new recreational-motor distance.

A real journey which, year after year, reaches its eleventh edition thanks to the pristine beauty of a border area, the Tuscan-Romagna Apennines, and its small medieval village, Palazzuolo sul Senio, which warmly opened the arms to off-road racing enthusiasts.

Look at the gallery with photos of the Trail of the Wild Boar and its beautiful landscapes.

The Wild Boar Trail, a wild ride in the Tuscan-Romagna Apennines

The Wild Boar Trail is open for registration, organized by ASD Leopodistica in collaboration with Seniobike, which in 2022 brought 1,100 athletes, from all over Italy with 10% of foreign attendance, to run in the beech, oak and chestnut woods, among stone villages of the Upper Mugello. A symbolic datum, equal to the number of inhabitants of the pretty town hosting the two-day event, the Municipality of Palazzuolo sul Senio, between Romagna and Tuscany but administratively linked to the metropolitan city of Florence.

“The Wild Boar Trail would not be possible – declares Marco Gurioli, president of ASD Leopodistica – without the collaboration of the Administration, the welcome of Palazzuolo sul Senio and the commitment of over 200 volunteers in its organisation. A precious support, which we always want to repay with the utmost respect towards the host environment, an invaluable heritage to be discovered and explored also thanks to trail running, but at the same time to be preserved with environmentally friendly choices, both in setting up the routes and in catering management. For this edition we have chosen to join the ITRA Green Program to be promoters of virtuous and respectful behaviour, making athletes aware of adopting it during the race, as in everyday life”.

The Wild Boar Trail, the distances

As always, the program presents the 4 historic competitive distances, recognized as qualifying for the UTMB World Series and included in the new ITRA National League. At the head of all, the godmother of the event, the 100 km with 5770 m D+ (5 Itra points), with a breathtaking start illuminated by headlamps, at 10 pm on Friday, which will light up a suggestive wake in the night. Saturday morning, at 6, the 60km and 3610m D+ (3 Itra points) with a view of the sunrise in the presence of the majestic Mugello forests. Then, at 7.30, it will be the turn of the 33 km with 1790 m D+ (2 Itra points), while at 10 am the 15 km with 760 m D+.

The first big news is the involvement of non-competitive athletes, who will take to the field in the new recreational-motor distance of 10 km with 400 m D+. Even walkers will therefore be able to enjoy the beauty of the area and the magical atmosphere of the Wild Boar Trail. The routes, structured on paths traced by the organization and which have now become local heritage, are available on traildelcinghialerace.com

Itra Green Program

The second novelty of the 2023 edition is the adhesion to the ITRA Be a Green Commitment Event project, which intends to integrate sustainability into the organization of events among the fundamental values ​​of trail running, such as authenticity, correctness, respect, humility and solidarity to reduce its environmental impact. Always attentive to respect and protection of the environment, the Wild Boar Trail takes place in a spectacular but fragile naturalistic context, increasingly endangered by climate change. Thanks to the ITRA Green Program, the staff therefore undertakes to implement virtuous actions in the management of greenery and waste, in the conservation of paths, in the reduction of waste and carbon footprint, through the choice of local resources and suppliers.

The Rings of the Boar

The 15 km route (Anello Rosso) immediately climbs up Passo Carnevale up to the ancient church of Lozzole (km 8). After the old abandoned village of Campergozzole, continue up the last climb, from the top of which begins the 4 km descent towards the finish line. The last 7 km from the refreshment point in Lozzole will be common to all challenges.

The 33 km (Yellow + Red Ring) starts uphill, which will lead halfway up Passo del Paretaio and then to Monte Faggiola, reaching an altitude of 1,000 metres. The return to the village will lead the trail runners to the flat meadows, along the path which in the past has seen the passage of various Popes. Just enough time for a refreshment to embark on the Red Ring.

The 60km (Anello Verde) will explore the highest area of ​​the Mugello. Starting in the direction of the old village of Mantigno, you cross the ridge of Monte del Fabbro to then go down again towards the first gate with refreshment point at the Church of Piedimonte (km 28). A demanding 5 km climb will lead to the woods of the upper Mugello up to Poggio dell’Altello, from which the following 10 km will develop within the uncontaminated forests of the Giogo-Casaglia Natural Area. At km 40 you will cross Cima Coppi and the highest peak of the Wild Boar, Monte Carzolano, at an altitude of 1,200 m, to finally reach Lozzole.

The 100 km (Yellow + Blue + Green Ring) climbs the first 10 km in the direction of the Faggiola refreshment point, then passes through the town (20 km) and then on the Blue Ring until it touches the Sintria river. The return to the village will wind along the paths that saw Garibaldi pass during his escape. Passage to the reassuring village life base (km 40) up to the Green Ring, where unique panoramas will be enjoyable in daytime version.

