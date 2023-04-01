Home Sports The wind blew away flights in Planica
The wind blew away flights in Planica

Today, the weather did not allow the jumpers to go to the bridge even for a test round, and then they waited in vain for the start of the race, which was supposed to start at 15:00. However, after a series of postponements, the jury decided to cancel the competition for today after 5 p.m.

According to the new program, the first individual competition awaits the jumpers who succeeded in Thursday’s qualification on Saturday, the race is scheduled from 8:45 a.m. as a one-lap event. According to the original schedule, the team race should then follow.

On Sunday, the World Jumping Cup season should conclude in Planica with the second individual race, which will be preceded by the qualification. The Czech national team ended the year already last week with the national championship in Harrachov.

