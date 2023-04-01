Today, the weather did not allow the jumpers to go to the bridge even for a test round, and then they waited in vain for the start of the race, which was supposed to start at 15:00. However, after a series of postponements, the jury decided to cancel the competition for today after 5 p.m.

According to the new program, the first individual competition awaits the jumpers who succeeded in Thursday’s qualification on Saturday, the race is scheduled from 8:45 a.m. as a one-lap event. According to the original schedule, the team race should then follow.