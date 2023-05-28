The witness plans to continue in Slovácko. Pilsen? In terms of sports, I would be attracted, she says

They did not repeat their breakthrough to the European Cups, the last hope for the footballers of Slovácko was blown away by Slavia, from whom they caught a 0:4 defeat in Eden. “But fifth place is not a shame for Slovácko,” commented Martin Svědík, coach of the team from Uherské Hradiště. He spoke at length about the course of the entire season, the rebuilding of the squad and his future, to which the potential interest of Pilsen can speak.

