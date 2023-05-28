Home » The witness plans to continue in Slovácko. Pilsen? In terms of sports, I would be attracted, she says
Sports

The witness plans to continue in Slovácko. Pilsen? In terms of sports, I would be attracted, she says

by admin

They did not repeat their breakthrough to the European Cups, the last hope for the footballers of Slovácko was blown away by Slavia, from whom they caught a 0:4 defeat in Eden. “But fifth place is not a shame for Slovácko,” commented Martin Svědík, coach of the team from Uherské Hradiště. He spoke at length about the course of the entire season, the rebuilding of the squad and his future, to which the potential interest of Pilsen can speak.

See also  Relegation battle in the 2nd Bundesliga: Nuremberg, Rostock and Co. - traditional clubs in fear of relegation

You may also like

Accident in the province of Perugia, 3 boys...

in the Eastern Conference final, Boston beats Miami...

Bayern achieved eleven consecutive Bundesliga titles, Tuchel’s smile...

Premier League, Bundesliga and Ligue 1, the weekend...

Lukaku drags Inter: 3-2 to Atalanta and pass...

US shot putter Crouser improves his own world...

Ten years at the foot of the Qinling...

French Open 2023: Egypt’s Mayar Sherif on tennis...

Behind Roglic’s feat at the Giro d’Italia there...

the program for Sunday 28 May

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy