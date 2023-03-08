The Washington Wizards have signed Australian player Xavier Cooks to a contract through the end of the 2023-24 season.

Cooks, who plays as a power forward, has spent most of his professional career playing in Europe, with stints in Spain, Greece and Germany. Last season, he played in the Australian Basketball League, where he averaged 11.2 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game.

Cooks will join the Wizards timed for next season’s training camp and have a chance to compete for a spot on the main squad. If he fails to secure a spot in the main lineup, he will join the Wizards’ G-League team, the Capital City Go-Gos.