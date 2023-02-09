Immersive technology continues to represent one of the major trends in the evolution of sports fan engagement. The example of Wolverhampton

The will of fans to feel protagonists of their own experience is leading sport makers to explore more frequently the opportunities that immersivity offersto enhance the fan experience.

From the Premier League, Wolverhampton attracts its fans with Experience Molineux

One of the latest applications in this area comes from Premier League, the top English football league and one of the strongest sports brands in the entire sector. The protagonist of the initiative is the team of Wolverhampton Wanderersa club from a city not far from Birmingham and which since returning to the top flight in 2018 gravitate towards the mid-table of the tournament.

The Wolves have embarked on a path of approach to their community, following the evolution of the technologies available to rMaking the fan experience as immersive as possibleentering into a partnership with the immersive gaming platform Rezzil.

From the agreement with Rezzil was born Experience Molineuxfrom the name of the club’s home stadium, in which, by accessing the platform through the wearable device Oculus Questfans can immerse themselves inside the stadium, faithfully digitally reproduced, and simulate the actions of the players wearing yellow and black jerseys by engaging in a series of challenges with headers.

This initiative serves for Wolverhampton as first approach to a technology that represents one of the major trends of the present and near future of fan engagementoffering fans the opportunity to feel increasingly involved and protagonists of their sport experience.

