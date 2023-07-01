The Women Shine: Cuba Dominates in Combat Sports at Central American and Caribbean Games

Title: Cuban Women Continue Dominance at the Central American and Caribbean Games

On Friday, the Cuban women’s team showcased their exceptional skills and charisma as they secured five gold medals and one bronze in the wrestling competition at the Central American and Caribbean Games. The event took place on the famous Cuna del Mágico wrestling mat, where the matches filled the stands with passionate support from spectators.

The Cuban women’s team surpassed all expectations by defeating their Mexican opponents in all four finals between the two nations. Yusneylis Guzmán (50 kg), Laura Herín (53 kg), Angela Alvarez (57 kg), María Santana (62 kg), and Hangelen Llanes (68 kg) emerged as the champions in their respective weight divisions. Milaimys Marín (76 kg) fought valiantly and secured a bronze medal after an impressive 10-0 victory. With this outstanding performance, Cuban women have now claimed victory in 11 out of the 12 divisions played so far in the wrestling tournament.

In addition to wrestling, Cuban women excelled in shooting events. Laina Pérez demonstrated exceptional sportsmanship and won the gold medal in the air pistol at 10 meters. Her teammate, Sheyla González, also impressed and secured a bronze medal. With a total of three gold medals, Cuban sports shooting concluded its events at the Games.

Furthermore, in the 10m air rifle event, Dianelys Pérez, Lisbet Hernández, and Adianez Martínez displayed excellent teamwork and took home the bronze medal for the Cuban shooting team.

Cuba’s success extended to other sports as well. The men’s hockey team secured their second victory against Trinidad and Tobago with a final score of 6-3. The baseball team displayed their dominance by winning their fourth match of the tournament against Nicaragua with a score of 8-2. The men’s volleyball team continued their winning streak, defeating Mexico 3-1 and advancing to the semifinals.

Looking ahead to Saturday’s events, Cuban eyes will be on the men’s wrestling team as they aim to maintain Cuba’s dominance in the sport at the Games. Men’s basketball will see Cuba face off against El Salvador, while the women’s field hockey team will compete against Trinidad and Tobago. In the men’s volleyball semifinals, Cuba will take on Centro Caribe Sports, with Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic competing for the other spot in the final. The men’s water polo team will also commence their matches, facing the hosts in the pool of the Merliot Aquatic Complex.

As the Central American and Caribbean Games in San Salvador progress, Cuba remains a strong contender in various sports categories. With their exceptional performances in wrestling, shooting, hockey, and volleyball, the Cuban athletes aim to bring home more medals and uphold their national legacy in the sporting arena.

