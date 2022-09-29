Home Sports The women’s basketball coach regretted missing the championship in 1994 and said that Sydney is a blessed place to thank the fans for their support_China Women’s Basketball_Zheng Wei_World Cup
Original title: Women’s basketball coach regretted missing the championship in 1994 and said that Sydney is a blessed place to thank fans for their support

On September 29, Beijing time, in the quarter-finals of the 2022 Women’s Basketball World Cup, the Chinese women’s basketball team defeated the European powerhouse France women’s basketball team 85-71, and entered the semi-finals of the Women’s Basketball World Cup after 28 years! The semi-finals will start on the 30th, and the Chinese women’s basketball team will face the host Australian women’s basketball team.

After the game, Zheng Wei, the coach of the Chinese women’s basketball team, said in an interview that Sydney is a blessed place. Every game, many fans come to support the Chinese women’s basketball team. Excellent!

Zheng Wei also affirmed the players’ performance today. “Actually, our players are very young, and they have been going up, but when it came to the knockout stage, we didn’t get over it a few times. This psychological barrier is very difficult, but we always have to get over it. We hope that Today, we have done a lot of mobilization for the players, and we have also unburdened them, and we did a great job on the court today!” Zheng Wei said.

In the 1994 Women’s Basketball World Championship (the predecessor of the World Cup), the Chinese women’s basketball team not only reached the semi-finals, but also won the silver medal. Today’s women’s basketball coach Zheng Wei was a member of the Chinese women’s basketball team at that time. Talking about the situation at that time, Zheng Wei bluntly said that she had a chance to win the championship at that time, but unfortunately missed the opportunity, so she is very eager to lead the Chinese women’s basketball team to achieve good results.

“I said just now that Sydney is our blessed land, because the Chinese women’s basketball team once won the second place in the world here. In fact, we had a chance to hit the championship at that time. It is a pity that we missed the opportunity and missed the championship, so I really want to lead the team. Go further.” Zheng Wei said.

