The women's football team finished training and returned to China to fight 3 rounds of the women's Super League in April, and then went to Europe to fight strong enemies

On the evening of February 22, Beijing time, after the warm-up match with the Irish women’s football team, the Chinese women’s football team also ended their trip to Spain. On February 23 local time, the Chinese women’s football team will leave Spain and return to China via Helsinki, Finland. The teams will then be disbanded on the spot and the players will return to their respective clubs to prepare for the upcoming start of the Women’s Super League season.

On February 10, the Chinese women’s football team left Guangzhou for Spain. Previously, the team started training at the Guangzhou Football Club’s training base in Panyu on January 26 (the fifth day of the Lunar New Year). After the Chinese women’s football team arrived in Spain on February 14, they played 4 games within 8 days. The original goal was to simulate the preparations of two European teams in the same group for this year’s World Cup. Understand and adapt to the European women’s football style of play and the current style as soon as possible. Of course, the warm-up meeting is also a comprehensive test of the internal preparations for the previous stage.

After the trip to Spain, the women’s football team will return to China to prepare for the Women’s Super League to be held on March 4. Several players who have played abroad, including Li Mengwen, Zhang Linyang, Shen Mengyu, and Yang Lina, will also prepare for the game and return to China. to his own team. The club continued to compete in foreign leagues.

The Chinese women’s football team faces three major battles this year, the World Cup, the Hangzhou Asian Games and the Paris Olympic qualifiers. There are many events and tasks. According to the FIFA calendar, April 3-11 will be the second window period for the women’s national team this year. During this period, the Chinese women’s football team warmed up with the Swiss women’s football team and the Spanish women’s football team, which also participated in the World Cup. The Spanish team is currently ranked 7th in the world, while the Swiss team is ranked 21st, which is basically the same as this time’s opponent Ireland (23rd). At the same time, the new season of the Women’s Super League will have three rounds on March 4, 8 and 12. After that, the Chinese team will gather at home for full preparation and training before heading to Europe. It is also because of this that the first three rounds of the Women’s Super League are relatively tense, and one more doubles is played a week, so that the national team has enough time to prepare.

Following the end of the second round of the European War in April, the Women's Super League will start the fourth round on April 15, usually once a week until the end of the third round of the women's national team in June. After that, the Chinese women's football team will continue to train until the end of the World Championships.

