The women’s team is eliminated from the World Cup in the group stage

Germany cannot get past a 1-1 draw against South Korea. Because Morocco won the parallel game against Colombia 1-0, the German women’s national team is eliminated in the group stage.

Disappointment among the German women: Lea Schüller is annoyed by the course of the game.

Imago

(dpa) The German women footballers experienced the greatest embarrassment in their history in Australia and were eliminated in the preliminary round of a World Cup a good six months after the DFB men in Qatar. The team of national coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg put on a completely erratic performance against South Korea on Thursday and only managed to draw 1-1. As a result, Morocco (1-0 against Colombia) had to overtake them in Group H and ended up third in the tournament.

