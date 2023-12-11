The Women’s Volleyball Club World Cup is about to start. Six teams have arrived in Hangzhou. The Tianjin Women’s Volleyball Team will compete with Brazil in the first match-Hangzhou News Center-Hangzhou.com

The Women’s Volleyball Club World Cup is about to kick off in Hangzhou, with six teams arriving in the city ready to compete. The Tianjin Women’s Volleyball Team is set to face off against Brazil in the first match of the tournament.

The “Jianfa Yunqizhijiang·Huanglong Sports” 2023 World Women’s Volleyball Club Championship is scheduled to start on December 13 at the Huanglong Sports Center, as reported by Hangzhou Daily. This event marks the first international women’s volleyball competition in Zhejiang in four years, following the Hangzhou Asian Games. All six top participating teams, both domestic and international, have arrived in Hangzhou in preparation for the highly anticipated games.

The Tianjin Women’s Volleyball Team arrived in Hangzhou on December 11, after concluding the 11th round of the Volleyball Super League, in which they secured an impressive 11 consecutive victories. The team is expected to give a strong performance at the upcoming championship.

On the evening of December 13th, the Tianjin Women’s Volleyball Team will make its “debut” in the Women’s Volleyball Club World Cup, where they will face the Brazilian Minas Women’s Volleyball Team in the group stage.

According to Wang Baoquan, the head coach of the Tianjin Women’s Volleyball Team, the tournament will pose a significant challenge, considering the opponents’ strength and the fast-paced nature of the game. The team is preparing to face the tough competition and is working on strategies to effectively counter their opponents.

Despite the absence of foreign aid player Vargas due to an injury, the Tianjin Women’s Volleyball Team will compete with an all-Chinese squad. The team boasts national players such as Li Yingying and Yuan Xinyue, who are currently in good form and ready to face strong opponents.

Yuan Xinyue, the captain of the Chinese Women’s Volleyball Team, emphasized the importance of the tournament as an opportunity for self-improvement and encouraged her teammates to give their all in the games.

The Turkish giants Vakif Bank Women’s Volleyball Team are determined to win the Club World Cup championship trophy. The team’s captain, Gabi, expressed satisfaction with the competition venue in Hangzhou and highlighted the importance of early preparation for the competition.

Gabi also acknowledged the strength of the Tianjin Women’s Volleyball Team, considering them as one of the strong opponents in the tournament. She also emphasized the support of Chinese fans, expecting a large turnout to cheer for the matches.

The tournament is expected to bring intense and fierce confrontations, providing the audience with an excellent viewing experience. Limited tickets are still available for the event, with discounts offered to certain groups. Those interested in attending can follow the Huanglong Sports Center’s official WeChat account or call the ticket consultation hotline for more information.

The upcoming Women’s Volleyball Club World Cup promises to be an exciting and competitive event, drawing the attention of volleyball fans from around the world.

