The Women’s Volleyball Club World Cup kicks off today at 7:30 pm in the Huanglong match between the host Tianjin Women’s Volleyball Team and Minas Women’s Volleyball Team – Hangzhou News Center – Hangzhou Net

The 2023 FIVB Women’s Volleyball Club World Cup kicks off in Huanglong, with six domestic and foreign teams participating in the event. The host Tianjin Women’s Volleyball Team will face off against Brazil’s Minas Women’s Volleyball Team in the opening match at 7:30 pm on December 13.

The tournament will feature a “peak showdown” between the women’s volleyball teams at 2:00 pm and 7:30 pm every day until the 17th, offering a thrilling contest for volleyball fans. The lineup includes top clubs from around the world, promising an exciting competition.

Tianjin Women’s Volleyball Team boasts a luxurious lineup, including national players such as Li Yingying and Yuan Xinyue, which adds to the anticipation for the competition. Additionally, the 2023 FIVB Women’s Volleyball Club World Cup has adopted a new penalty method using Hawkeye technology to improve the accuracy of penalties, aiming to make the game fairer and more enjoyable to watch.

Ticket sales for the event have been booming, with weekend and evening events selling out. However, there are still a small number of remaining tickets for mid-week working days (14th and 15th) for sale. The event promises to provide an excellent viewing experience, with sports display elements such as lighting, cheerleaders, and 3D shows enhancing the overall atmosphere.

For those who cannot attend in person, the match between Tianjin Women’s Volleyball Team and Minas Women’s Volleyball Team will be broadcast live on China Central Television (CCTV5+), Tianjin TV Sports Channel, and Hangzhou Wasu TV, ensuring that fans can catch all the action from the comfort of their homes.

The 2023 FIVB Women’s Volleyball Club World Cup is set to provide an exhilarating display of top-class volleyball, and fans are urged not to miss out on the thrilling competition.

